McMurray (Pa.) Peter’s Township safety Donovan McMillon has become one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the nation but the end of his recruitment is getting closer. McMillon took a big step in that direction today when he announce a top five of Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Florida: “I think coach English and coach Mullen are doing an excellent job recruiting me right now,” McMillon said. “Coach English has 100-percent shown me where he sees me playing in the next few years. He wants me to come in really quick, be an impact player, and be able to compete for a big role in that defense early. My grandparents and a lot of my family members live down in Florida.”

Oklahoma: “Coach Grinch and coach Riley have done absolutely great things with me,” he said. “Being able to go through that virtual visit and them making it so personal to me made me really feel great and made me really feel like they want me to come in and play a big part in their defense. They want me to impact their defense like Kenneth Murray who was drafted this year in the first round."

Oregon: “Coach Cristobal and coach Heyward have been preaching great things to me,” said McMillon. “They see me as Jevon Holland, coming in and playing that nickel position, like the quarterback of the defense. That's the main role they want me for. They see me as an intelligent football mind and they think I have what it takes to to do that.”

Texas A&M: “I believe they could be a great option for me,” he said. “Coach Jimbo Fisher, coach Elko, and coach Ishmael have all been great. We had a great virtual visit and we're taking a family trip down there next week. We're not able to be with the coaches or anything but it'll be good to be able to be down in College Station. They're definitely one of my top choices and they really excited me. “I want to see if I can fit in there, if it could be a home away from home,” McMillon said. “Knowing coach Jimbo Fisher and how he used to coach FSU, which is one of our family's favorite teams, seeing how he took those first two or three classes after he got there to build a team that could win a National Championship. I just see that as a huge thing and being in that building process could be awesome.”

Virginia Tech: “Coach Hampton and Coach Fuente have been there since the start of my recruitment,” he said. “I went to a game there in fall and I've been talking to one of their recruiters since one of my first games this past season so they've been here for a while. I love what coach Hamilton talks about and how he sees me in their defense. I like their playing style and everything but also they're only five hours away.



On what is coming next: “I’m going to Texas A&M this weekend,” said McMillon. “I’ll be going to Florida the weekend after that. My parents assume, if I do end up making my choice in July, that my brothers would love to go down there and check out the town. On our way back from Florida we will be checking out Virginia Tech as well.”



