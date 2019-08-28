Parker, Sylvie not done yet at OU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
By the time someone is in their fourth year in a college football program, you can feel pretty confident about how their story will be told.You usually know whether that player has been a differenc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news