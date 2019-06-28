ATLANTA -- Even after hitting the reset button on his recruitment, Rivals100 OL Aaryn Parks arrived to the Rivals 5-Star Challenge this past week as somewhat of an unknown to Oklahoma fans.

It didn't take long for that status to change.



SCOOPHD caught up with the Rivals 5-Star Challenge OL MVP talking on his very real interest in the Sooners, his relationship with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and if he'll be making a trip to Norman this season.



