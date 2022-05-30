Patterson, Larry shine at C4

MEAD, Okla. – The southeast part of Oklahoma hasn’t always been a can’t-miss trip when it comes to football recruiting, but that has definitely changed in recent years. With the help of C4 Sports Performance and owner Sean Cooper, it is indeed a spot you circle when trying to see some rising prospects in the state. That was the case last weekend when C4 hosted its pro day, featuring prospects from the Texoma area for the 2023-26 classes. Prospects had the option to be measured for height, weight, wingspan and reach. The workout portion was broad jump, vertical jump, 10-yard split and pro agility (5-10-5 shuttle). The Sooners are well familiar with the facility as McAlester (Okla.) High athlete and OU commitment Erik McCarty works out there. Norman (Okla.) Community Christian’s Bai Jobe is also a C4 athlete. Neither of those guys did participate in the pro day, but it was a great look at what the future holds in the area. Here are some of the names to keep tabs on for OU fans.

2024 Poteau (Okla.) High ATH Dax Collins The story: Collins is getting some early looks from OU at the safety position, but he said he’d be willing to play whatever position is necessary. He was in Norman for the spring game and mentioned how awesome that experience was. He’ll return to OU this week for camp and is looking to hit TCU, Tulsa and Arkansas, among others. Best stat: He finished in the top five in two categories, recording a 1.6-second 10-yard split and 4.37 seconds in the pro agility.

2024 Denison (Texas) High DB Kenyan Kelly The story: Kelly already has the Sooner offer and came to the event wearing OU gloves. He said the biggest difference with who he is now compared to last year is with his improved footwork and getting stronger. He’s enjoyed getting to know the coaches and has built a strong early relationship with safeties coach Brandon Hall. Best stat: His 1.63-second 10-yard split showed his explosiveness and measuring at over 6-foot-1 lets you know his size is legitimate.

2025 Idabel (Okla.) High RB Ravian Larry The story: Larry is in the running for the No. 1-ranked in-state prospect for the 2025 class. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in just eight games, recovering from an injury much better than he thought would be possible. He mentioned possible trips to OU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M and said he is perfectly fine with Brent Venables not offering young kids until they’ve proven themselves. Best stat: Larry didn’t measure, but when it was time for individual drills, you could see the potential that is there with the way he attacked the drills. Absolutely a name to watch.

2024 Ada (Okla.) High ATH Damontre Patterson The story: Patterson put himself on the map with his 10.5-second 100-meter time recorded during the spring. He’s quick. He’s athletic. He weighed in at 142 pounds, which might scare away some people, but the proof is in his production. The move to Ada makes him something to monitor in seeing how he fares against Class 5A competition. Expected to be at OU this week. Best stat: The best broad jump and vertical jump of anybody there. Period. Broad jump of 120 inches (10 feet). Vertical jump of 33.4 inches.

2023 Ardmore (Okla.) Plainview ATH Morgan Pearson The story: Pearson has been a name to watch for three years now. His versatility has made him so sought after. From playing baseball and football to now having offers in football at four different positions (wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, safety). Was at OU during spring practice and expected to return to Norman this week. Best stat: Pearson had a tremendous testing session in all four events, but measuring in at 6-2 and 213 pounds and having the best pro agility time at 4.18 seconds tops it all.