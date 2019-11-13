Following a solid junior season and a eye-opening AAU run, Phipps was ready to give it one more shot at his Sooners dream.

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington guard Trey Phipps was not ready last summer to give up on his dream just yet of being an Oklahoma Sooner.

Phipps, a three-star guard, is the lone signee during this period for Lon Kruger . That’s not too shocking as Kristian Doolittle is the sole senior this season. And barring any unexpected transfers, the Sooners will only have one scholarship to play with during this period and the spring signing period.

“I always had faith in myself,” Phipps said. “I’ve always thought the harder I work, the more opportunities that would come. I just always believed in myself that anything could happen.”

It became officially official Wednesday as Phipps signed his letter of intent with the Sooners on the first day of the early signing period.

Phipps decommitted from Tulsa in July, was offered by OU and committed to the Sooners during an unofficial visit in August.

It was definitely Phipps’ dream, but it’s hard to wipe the smile away from Tulsa Booker T. Washington coach and Trey’s father, Conley Phipps.

Conley Phipps played for the Sooners in the 1980s. It was never his dream for Trey to follow in his footsteps, so to speak, but to see him son realize any of his dreams is one proud moment.

“There’s been a lot of hours and hours and days and months and years that Trey has put in to get to this point,” Conley Phipps said. “It’s a special day for all of us.”

Even as Trey Phipps entered high school, he was already a name to watch. Everybody knew about his shooting ability. That’s what originally put him on the map. But to become that Power 5 conference name, it was going to take expanding his game.

Trey Phipps knew that following his sophomore season. Somewhere down the road, that light bulb clicked, and he never looked back.

“I became much more of an all-around guy,” Trey Phipps said. “I bought in defensively like I never had before. I realized I had become better in all facets of the game.”

Still, it was a gamble. He could have decommitted from Tulsa and kind of floundered before finding a home. It was a tough decision and one that Conley Phipps admits he wasn’t exactly as in favor about as his son.

Maybe that’s what helps make Wednesday that much more special.

“He decided he was going to bet on himself,” Conley Phipps said. “Then 48 hours later, Coach Kruger calls, and he was able to be a Sooner. It’s a pretty neat story.

“It’s unbelievable. I think I pulled over to the side of the road and told my wife it’s all been worth it. It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Same for Trey Phipps. He remembers the 8:30 p.m. call from Kruger. Called it a surreal moment, like he needed someone to tell him that actually happened.

Phipps was never better than in the state championship-winning performance in March. He scored a career-high 42 points in helping the Hornets to another gold ball.

That’ll be the goal this year, and Conley Phipps said it’s clear how much better Trey is as a player today compared to even how he looked last March.

Not just a shooter, Phipps is ready to show the whole package this season and moving forward with the Sooners and Kruger.

“I think I fit in great,” Trey Phipps said. “The way they get up and down and play fast, it fits me. But they’re also tough. I think I’m pretty tough and will definitely fit in with that aspect.

“Coach Kruger – he produces. He wins and winning matters. So with today’s kids, you want to go to a winning program. OU is definitely that.”



