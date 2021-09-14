PHOTOS: Beasts in ETX

TYLER, Texas - Oklahoma's East Texas recruiting has produced some of it's most legendary players. Names like Adrian Peterson, Billy Sims, Trent Williams, and many others made Norman their home after growing up in the region. The Sooners are always looking to add to that list and on Friday SoonerScoop.com was on hand to see two of the area's brightest stars square off when Jordan Renaud and Tyler Legacy welcomed Longview and star receiver Jalen Hale to town.

A new name that we were anxious to see was Longview safety Daedrion 'Buddha' Garrett.

Here are some of the best shots we got of the meeting.