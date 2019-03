We featured the newcomers in our first photo gallery, but this edition shows off some of the emerging stars during OU's spring football camp, including plenty of pics of new OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

CeeDee Lamb, Ronnie Perkins, Dellarin Turner-Yell, the young offensive line, Charleston Rambo, Grant Calcaterra, Lincoln Riley and many more. Almost 90 more photos from OU's first spring football practice.