Lincoln Riley hit the practice fields yesterday with a lot of new faces in his program. SoonerScoop.com was there to capture the day in photos as Jalen Hurts, Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood and many others made their debut as Sooners.



Here's a photo gallery highlighting a lot of the new faces that debuted yesterday during OU's first spring football practice of the 2019 season.