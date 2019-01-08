SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Our Josh McCuistion was in attendance at the All American Bowl to get a look at several Sooner signees participating in the game. Spencer Rattler had a big day as he finally hit the field one last time before he arrives in Norman.

Jadon Haselwood caught a long touchdown pass before announcing to the world he was a Sooner. We also got to see future Sooners Austin Stogner, Trejan Bridges, E.J. Ndoma-Ogar and Stacey Wilkins. Here are some of the best shots of the weekend.