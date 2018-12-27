With rain forecast for Thursday, Oklahoma moved their afternoon practice from Marquise Brown's high school to the indoor facility of the Miami Dolphins. Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown both participated in Thursday's practice, but backup quarterback Austin Kendall was noticeably absent. He also missed media day earlier Thursday morning due to an illness. Kendall did practice with the team Wednesday.

Here are over 40 pics from practice Thursday featuring Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, Curtis Bolton, Kenneth Murray and plenty of players on both sides of the ball.