Pick-Six: Plays from OU-Texas that will define the rest of the 2024 season

Not a smile was found on the face of a Crimson-clad fair-goer after No. 1 Texas (6-0) sent Oklahoma (4-2) back across the Red River with a 34-3 brand tattooed on its hind end. The Sooners' defense held up its end of the bargain — for as long as could be reasonably expected — before giving way to the Longhorns' offense. While Brent Venables says he's more disappointed in his team's defensive performance, it was the OU offense that truly cost them the chance to wear the Golden Hat. It wasn't just one forgettable performance that has Sooner Nation up in arms, however. Oklahoma's offense is one of the least efficient units in the country and is, without a doubt, the worst group it's fielded in the last quarter century. Join me in breaking down six offensive plays from Saturday that determined how the game ultimately played out and might also define the remainder of the 2024 season — depending on whether or not the issues are addressed.

Play 1: Sprint Draw Counter...

LOS: +23 Personnel: 12 Formation: Bunch Tight Left Play Type: Run Result: Two-yard loss

The first play we're taking a look at today is one of the new concepts we saw from Oklahoma's offense on Saturday. We see that the Sooners are in Bunch Tight, with the strength of the offense to the field side. Brenan Thompson (Z) stays home and blocks the first man head up and outside of him. Jake Roberts (Y) and Bauer Sharp (H) pull across the formation and are responsible for swabbing up and getting to the second level. Michael Tarquin (LT) has the 4i one-on-one, and Jacob Sexton (LG) is pulling and kicking out the end on the play side. Branson Hickman (C) and Febechi Nwaiwu (RG) are doubling the nose to linebacker, and Jake Taylor (RG) is supposed to wash the 4i inside of him down. Michael Hawkins (QB) and Jovantae Barnes (RB) are sprinting out to the field in order to get the defense moving in that direction. Then, Barnes counter steps and takes the delayed handoff and is supposed to follow the pullers to green grass. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen for multiple reasons, as pointed out in the video. First of all, the timing of this play is off from the beginning, as the sprint draw action takes too long to develop and allows Texas to penetrate. The RT loses his one-on-one with the down defender, who extends and keeps himself in position to make a play. The RG/C combo block gets no movement whatsoever, and the LG does the first thing that a high school coach tells his pulling guards not to do — he buries his head and gets side-stepped, giving the edge player a free run at the ball carrier. By the time the Y and H get to the play side, two defenders have already blown up the play and Barnes has nowhere to go.

Play 2: A Typical Freshman Mistake

LOS: -28 Personnel: 11 Formation: Gun Wing L Twins R Play Type: Pass Result: Three-yard loss