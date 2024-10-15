Pick-Six: Plays from OU-Texas that will define the rest of the 2024 season

in other news
2024 Red River Rivalry Recap: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3
Here's what happened in Oklahoma's 34-3 loss to Texas at the 2024 Red River Rivalry.
Texas 34, OU 3: Takeaways from an ugly loss
It started great. Then, it got worse. Eventually, it fell apart.
Not a smile was found on the face of a Crimson-clad fair-goer after No. 1 Texas (6-0) sent Oklahoma (4-2) back across the Red River with a 34-3 brand tattooed on its hind end.
The Sooners' defense held up its end of the bargain — for as long as could be reasonably expected — before giving way to the Longhorns' offense.
While Brent Venables says he's more disappointed in his team's defensive performance, it was the OU offense that truly cost them the chance to wear the Golden Hat.
It wasn't just one forgettable performance that has Sooner Nation up in arms, however. Oklahoma's offense is one of the least efficient units in the country and is, without a doubt, the worst group it's fielded in the last quarter century.
Join me in breaking down six offensive plays from Saturday that determined how the game ultimately played out and might also define the remainder of the 2024 season — depending on whether or not the issues are addressed.
Play 1: Sprint Draw Counter...
LOS: +23
Personnel: 12
Formation: Bunch Tight Left
Play Type: Run
Result: Two-yard loss
The first play we're taking a look at today is one of the new concepts we saw from Oklahoma's offense on Saturday.
We see that the Sooners are in Bunch Tight, with the strength of the offense to the field side. Brenan Thompson (Z) stays home and blocks the first man head up and outside of him. Jake Roberts (Y) and Bauer Sharp (H) pull across the formation and are responsible for swabbing up and getting to the second level.
Michael Tarquin (LT) has the 4i one-on-one, and Jacob Sexton (LG) is pulling and kicking out the end on the play side. Branson Hickman (C) and Febechi Nwaiwu (RG) are doubling the nose to linebacker, and Jake Taylor (RG) is supposed to wash the 4i inside of him down.
Michael Hawkins (QB) and Jovantae Barnes (RB) are sprinting out to the field in order to get the defense moving in that direction. Then, Barnes counter steps and takes the delayed handoff and is supposed to follow the pullers to green grass.
Unfortunately, that doesn't happen for multiple reasons, as pointed out in the video. First of all, the timing of this play is off from the beginning, as the sprint draw action takes too long to develop and allows Texas to penetrate.
The RT loses his one-on-one with the down defender, who extends and keeps himself in position to make a play. The RG/C combo block gets no movement whatsoever, and the LG does the first thing that a high school coach tells his pulling guards not to do — he buries his head and gets side-stepped, giving the edge player a free run at the ball carrier.
By the time the Y and H get to the play side, two defenders have already blown up the play and Barnes has nowhere to go.
Play 2: A Typical Freshman Mistake
LOS: -28
Personnel: 11
Formation: Gun Wing L Twins R
Play Type: Pass
Result: Three-yard loss
It's the little things that are killing Oklahoma right now, and this is the perfect example of that. On 1st-and-10, there is a running back open out of the backfield for an easy checkdown. There's also a deep dig that come open after a couple of seconds. However, Hawkins doesn't get a chance to look there as he flushes out of the pocket before its necessary.
The frustrating part is the offensive line actually gives Hawkins a decent pocket to work with when the two inside DL stunt and trip over one another. But, as we saw all game long, Hawkins gets out of the pocket and tried to get to the corner with his legs. He can't get there on this occasion, but instead of tossing the ball out of bounds and living to play another down, he carries the ball to the sideline and loses three yards.
This is one of those plays that we have to see Hawkins eliminate from his tape immediately. It might not seem like a major deal to some, but a loss of three yards on first down isn't just a negative play — it sets up a 2nd-and-13.
On this particular drive, the Sooners were temporarily bailed out by a roughing-the-passer penalty, but didn't do anything with it and punted the ball back to Texas four plays later.
