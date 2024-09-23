The Pick-6: Six plays that summarized Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee

in other news
Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'
It didn't take long for Brent Venables to dive into Jackson Arnold's performance against Tennessee.
Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener
True freshman QB Michael Hawkins shows promise, but Sooners fall to No. 6 Tennessee
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Sooners' loss
Oklahoma's defense tried its best to carry the weight of Saturday's SEC opener.
OU loses Kendel Dolby and Nic Anderson in the first half due to injury
In the first half of Oklahoma's conference opener against No. 6 Tennessee, the Sooners lost two key contributors due to
in other news
Venables on Arnold's backwards pass/fumble: 'That's a (run) all the way'
It didn't take long for Brent Venables to dive into Jackson Arnold's performance against Tennessee.
Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener
True freshman QB Michael Hawkins shows promise, but Sooners fall to No. 6 Tennessee
Tennessee 25, Oklahoma 15: Takeaways from the Sooners' loss
Oklahoma's defense tried its best to carry the weight of Saturday's SEC opener.
Oklahoma's much-anticipated SEC opener against Tennessee did not go as the Sooners had hoped. Brent Venables and company were on the wrong end of a 25-15 rock fight, and if it weren't for a heroic performance from the OU defense, it would've been much worse.
The Sooners' offense was inept for a large portion of the football game. Before the fourth quarter, it had failed to find the end zone despite a pair of turnovers setting them up in UT territory—one of which set them up with 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line.
There's a wide array of feelings to take from this game as a whole, but in our new "Pick-6" series, we will look at six plays that encapsulate the Sooners' disappointing yet somehow inspiring performance.
Play 1: Not an Ideal Start
LOS: -25
Personnel: 21
Play Type: Run (Counter)
Result: Five-Yard Loss
The very first play of the game set the tone for Oklahoma's offensive performance the rest of the evening. The Sooners are running GT Counter and it actually sets up beautifully. If Jovantae Barnes is able to clear and Jackson Arnold can follow Jacob Sexton to the weak side of the formation, there's green grass for miles.
Unfortunately, a bad snap and exchange blew up the entire play from the start, and Tennessee made a tackle for a loss of five, setting up 2nd-and-15.
This play was a synopsis of the offense's performance for the first three and a half quarters. Tennessee's defense found consistent penetration and Oklahoma's offensive line lacked the cohesion and experience to fix it. That's a bad combination against any opponent, let alone one with arguably the deepest defensive line in college football.
Play 2: Jackson Arnold Interception
LOS: -47
Personnel: 12
Play Type: Pass
Result: Interception
After a turnover on downs and a punt in their first two drives, Oklahoma's offense appeared to be finding a little bit of rhythm after picking up 14 yards on two plays and setting themselves up with a 1st-and-10 at their own 47-yard line.
After bringing Bauer Sharp into the formation to block, Arnold steps out to his right and has time to setup and throw, thanks to max protection from two tight ends and a back staying in to help.
Tennessee shows two high safeties at the snap and drops into Cover 2.
Deion Burks runs a post, and JJ Hester runs a crosser, with the intent to occupy the space left behind when the safety is forced to follow Burks. What Arnold doesn't see is the flat defender that carried Burks off the line is dropping into the space where Hester is heading and Arnold throws it right to him.
This was an incredibly bad decision from Arnold, who appeared to be rattled from the start in this game. This interception set Tennessee up near midfield and gifted the Vols their first three points of the game.
Play 3: The Safety
LOS: -2
Personnel: 11
Play Type: Run (Zone Slice)
Result: Safety
There is just so much wrong with this play, and while most of it falls on the lack of execution from the offensive line, there has to be questions about the choice of play design given the circumstances.
First of all, running zone slice into a seven-man box... out of your own endzone... against a BEAR front... and against a defensive line that's whooped you up from the first snap... is just not a good call. I'm not one to pile on coaches for in-game mistakes because I don't pretend to know what it's like calling a game of this magnitude. However, this is just bad football.
Motioning Sharp into the formation only shortens the distance for a defender already showing pressure on the edge, and brings yet another defender into the box. Additionally, that defender's addition into the scheme isn't communicated along the right side of the offensive line and Febechi Nwaiwu takes the stand-up blitzer rather than the defensive end who crosses his face — and eventually makes the play.
The offense wouldn't have been at the two-yard-line either if Heath Ozeata doesn't have a false start penalty that moves them half the distance, so the left side of the OL isn't without fault here either.
What makes this even more frustrating was that Sharp, who was brought into the box to cut off the backside defender, gets stonewalled and pushed back into the running lane, ensuring that Barnes can't get out of the endzone.
There's a time and place for a call like this, but never in this situation. This call on its own concerns me when it comes to the Sooners' offensive philosophy. Why was this on the call sheet when your backfield is lined up five yards deep in their own end zone?