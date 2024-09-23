The Pick-6: Six plays that summarized Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee

Oklahoma's much-anticipated SEC opener against Tennessee did not go as the Sooners had hoped. Brent Venables and company were on the wrong end of a 25-15 rock fight, and if it weren't for a heroic performance from the OU defense, it would've been much worse. The Sooners' offense was inept for a large portion of the football game. Before the fourth quarter, it had failed to find the end zone despite a pair of turnovers setting them up in UT territory—one of which set them up with 1st-and-goal inside the 10-yard line. There's a wide array of feelings to take from this game as a whole, but in our new "Pick-6" series, we will look at six plays that encapsulate the Sooners' disappointing yet somehow inspiring performance.

Play 1: Not an Ideal Start

LOS: -25 Personnel: 21 Play Type: Run (Counter) Result: Five-Yard Loss

The very first play of the game set the tone for Oklahoma's offensive performance the rest of the evening. The Sooners are running GT Counter and it actually sets up beautifully. If Jovantae Barnes is able to clear and Jackson Arnold can follow Jacob Sexton to the weak side of the formation, there's green grass for miles. Unfortunately, a bad snap and exchange blew up the entire play from the start, and Tennessee made a tackle for a loss of five, setting up 2nd-and-15. This play was a synopsis of the offense's performance for the first three and a half quarters. Tennessee's defense found consistent penetration and Oklahoma's offensive line lacked the cohesion and experience to fix it. That's a bad combination against any opponent, let alone one with arguably the deepest defensive line in college football.



Play 2: Jackson Arnold Interception

LOS: -47 Personnel: 12 Play Type: Pass Result: Interception

After a turnover on downs and a punt in their first two drives, Oklahoma's offense appeared to be finding a little bit of rhythm after picking up 14 yards on two plays and setting themselves up with a 1st-and-10 at their own 47-yard line. After bringing Bauer Sharp into the formation to block, Arnold steps out to his right and has time to setup and throw, thanks to max protection from two tight ends and a back staying in to help. Tennessee shows two high safeties at the snap and drops into Cover 2. Deion Burks runs a post, and JJ Hester runs a crosser, with the intent to occupy the space left behind when the safety is forced to follow Burks. What Arnold doesn't see is the flat defender that carried Burks off the line is dropping into the space where Hester is heading and Arnold throws it right to him. This was an incredibly bad decision from Arnold, who appeared to be rattled from the start in this game. This interception set Tennessee up near midfield and gifted the Vols their first three points of the game.

Play 3: The Safety

LOS: -2 Personnel: 11 Play Type: Run (Zone Slice) Result: Safety