BOGART, Ga. - Oklahoma's five-star quarterback commitment Brock Vandagriff may not have had the night he was hoping to as his third-ranked Prince Avenue Christian team fell to No. 5 Wesleyan 24-14. However, the young, now-injured, signal caller still managed to go 21-32 for 320-yards and a pair of touchdowns. SoonerScoop.com was on hand and has some of the best pictures of Vandagriff's night.