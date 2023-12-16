After a week-long hiatus, the Sooners returned to action and triumphed over Green Bay with a decisive final score of 81-47, propelling them to an impressive 10-0 record. Oklahoma now stands as one of only four teams in the nation to maintain an undefeated status. Despite Green Bay narrowing the deficit to a single point with just five minutes remaining in the first half, the Sooners dominated, as they established a commanding 40-point lead at one juncture. The team showcased its depth as seven players contributed between 13 and 8 points. Let's delve into the individual performances of the Sooners' key players in their 10th victory of the 2023-24 season:



STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A-

Javian McCollum (2) shooting the ball in Oklahoma's game against Green Bay (Parker Thune)

In 28 minutes, McCollum amassed 9 points, eight assists, and one rebound, shooting 2-5 on two-pointers, 1-3 on three-pointers, and 2-2 on free throws. He had an offensive rating of 138 and a usage rate of 19. Despite not scoring as much, McCollum posted a season-high eight assists. His performance, while quieter, was still impressive, showcasing his facilitation skills and making several notable plays.

Milos Uzan: B-

Uzan played 25 minutes, contributing 4 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three turnovers. He shot 2-4 on two-pointers and 0-3 on three-pointers. He had an offensive rating of 71 and a usage rate of 19. While having a quiet night on the stat sheet and missing a few open looks, Uzan impressed with a notable floater and his ability to push the pace, ultimately playing well despite his low point total.

Otega Oweh: A+

In 24 minutes, Oweh tallied 12 points, a career-high seven steals, three turnovers, and two rebounds. Shooting 4-8 inside the arc, 0-1 from behind the arc, and 4-5 from the free-throw line. Oweh's offensive rating was 92, and his usage rate was a team-high 26. Exceptional on both ends of the floor, Oweh's defense led to numerous easy points for the Sooners. He showcased efficiency by shooting 50% on two-pointers, delivering an outstanding performance.

Jalon Moore: B+

Moore played 17 minutes, scoring 8 points and grabbing eight rebounds. With an offensive rating of 118 and a usage rate of 20, Moore shot 4-6 on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers. Once again displaying his athleticism with another highlight dunk, Moore's defense and rebounding were excellent, consistently securing each rebound.



Sam Godwin: A-

Sam Godwin (10) finishing a dunk (Parker Thune)

Godwin played 15 minutes, accumulating 9 points, five rebounds, and a block. He shot 4-4 on two-pointers and 1-4 on free throws. With an offensive rating of 119 and a usage rate of 22, Godwin showcased his ability to make winning plays, particularly on the offensive glass. His performance was consistent with expectations, always there for the offensive rebound when the Sooners missed.

Bench

John Hugley: B+

Hugley played 20 minutes, contributing 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two turnovers, a block, and a steal. With an offensive rating of 131 and a usage rate of 24, Hugley exploited Green Bay’s lack of size, doing damage down low and from the foul line. While there were moments for improvement, he played well overall.

Rivaldo Soares: A+

Soares played 20 minutes, leading the game with 13 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal. Shooting a perfect 3-3 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 4-4 on free throws, Soares achieved an offensive rating of 172 and a usage rate of 20. Building off his impressive performance against Arkansas, Soares played exceptionally well, making hustle plays and contributing defensively as a spark off the bench.

Le'Tre Darthard: B+

Le'Tre Darthard (0) shooting a three-pointer (Parker Thune)

Darthard played 24 minutes, totaling 9 points, two rebounds, and a block, going 3-5 from behind the arc. With an offensive rating of 196, a team-high, and a usage rate of 7, Darthard excelled on both ends of the floor, displaying great defense and efficient three-point shooting without forcing the play.

Kaden Cooper: B

Cooper played 11 minutes, posting 4 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 1-2 on two-pointers and 2-2 on free throws. With an offensive rating of 158 and a usage rate of 11, Cooper's performance may not have been flashy, but he played confidently, showing composure even as a true freshman.

Kenpom MVP: Rivaldo Soares

Highest-graded players: Oweh and Soares (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Uzan (B-)

Team average: B+

Up next: The 10-0 Sooners head to Charlotte to play in the Jumpman Invitational against 7-3 North Carolina.