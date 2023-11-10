The Sooners moved to 2-0 after beating Mississippi Valley State 82-43 on Friday. Oklahoma was short-handed tonight as they were without Jalon Moore and Kaden Cooper. Here are some player grades from the victory:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: B-

Uzan posted 7 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 3-10 from the field and 1-5 from behind the arc. It was not too flashy, but overall, Uzan was solid. It would be nice to see him get going from three-point range, but in time, that will come. He continues to be a great facilitator and only turned the ball over once tonight. Uzan had a few more impressive flashes. In bigger games, Oklahoma is going to need him to score more. He needs to be less hesitant and more aggressive, which will come in time.

Javian McCollum: C+

McCollum had 3 points, four assists, three rebounds, three turnovers, and a steal. He was just 1-6 from the field and 1-5 from downtown. It was a quiet night from McCollum scoring-wise. He had multiple nice passes and did a good job pushing the ball down the floor. McCollum needs to cut down the three turnovers as they may not have hurt the Sooners tonight, but in bigger games those will hurt. He got some good looks, but his shots were not falling. Like Uzan, Oklahoma will need him to score more in bigger games.

Le'Tre Darthard: B

Darthard totaled 10 points, three assists, and two rebounds on 3-8 shooting from the field. All of his attempts came from behind the arc. He started off cold, but his shot started falling in the second half. The and-one three he drilled was very impressive, and he showcased great footwork on that play. Darthard makes a lot of winning plays. All of his shot attempts came from behind the arc tonight, but it would be nice to see him drive and get to the line more.

Otega Oweh: A+

Otega Oweh (Alonzo Adams)

Oweh had a career-high 20 points, which led all scorers in tonight’s game. He also had six rebounds and three steals. He shot 8-11 from the field and 1-1 from three-point range. He picked up right where he left off. Oweh was excellent tonight. He made many impressive plays, but the most impressive play was the three-pointer he confidently drilled. Oweh looks much more under control and confident. He has been great at creating offense through his defense. Oweh has been excellent in the first two games. His defense has continued to be elite. He also looks even better in transition this season.

Sam Godwin: A

Godwin had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three assists, one block, and a turnover. He shot 5-6 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line. After a rocky first game, Godwin bounced back and was impressive. He had a height advantage and took advantage of it. His performance tonight is what is expected of him. He ran the floor very well and excelled at grabbing offensive rebounds, as he had seven of them. It was a very solid all-around performance from Godwin.

BENCH

Rivaldo Soares: B-

Rivaldo Soares (Alonzo Adams)

Soares ended with 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and a block. He was 3-9 from the field, 1-6 from behind the arc, and 4-4 from the free throw line. It was not a stellar shooting performance from Soares. He did some nice things on both ends of the floor. Soares is very aggressive in transition and makes a lot of good plays on the break. It would be nice to see the shooting improve, but it was still a solid performance from him tonight.

John Hugley: B

Hugley tallied 9 points, four rebounds, and a steal. He was 3-4 from the field, 1-1 from downtown, and 2-4 from the free throw line. Hugley was very physical tonight. It was nice to see him step out and drill the three from behind the arc. He did many good things when he was in, but the Sooners need him to be in more, which comes with improved conditioning. Hugley will get there, and the conditioning will continue to improve. He was solid tonight and had many good flashes.

Luke Northweather: B-

Northweather posted 4 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 1-3 from the field, 0-2 from three-point range, and 2-2 from the free throw line. Northweather had a nice dunk in transition tonight and was good on the boards. It would be nice to see him be more aggressive offensively and go back up when he grabs a rebound in the paint. These minutes are valuable for him, and the experience will go a long way. There were not many shots that came his way tonight.

Maks Klanjscek: B-

Klanjscek tallied 3 points and three assists on 1-3 shooting from the field and 1-2 from behind the arc. With no Moore and Cooper, the Sooners called on Klanjscek, and he provided solid minutes. He did his job and knocked down the open three-pointer when it was there. Klanjscek made a few nice passes as well.

Team Average: B

Highest-graded player: Otega Oweh (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Javian McCollum (C+)