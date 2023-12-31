The Sooners emerged victorious in their final non-conference matchup of the season, defeating Monmouth with a conclusive score of 72-56. Despite the game exhibiting a less-than-flawless performance for a substantial duration, Jalon Moore and the Sooners exerted dominance over Monmouth in the second half. Moore achieved a remarkable milestone, attaining both a career-high and game-high with 21 points. Take a look at the grades of Moore and seven other Sooners in their final non-conference game of the season:

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A

Javian McCollum (Alonzo Adams)

In a 29-minute stint on the court, McCollum amassed a total of 11 points, distributed eight assists, secured five rebounds, executed three steals, and encountered two turnovers. His shooting performance included a 2-4 record on two-pointers and a similar 2-4 accuracy from beyond the arc. McCollum showcased an offensive rating of 129 and operated with a usage rate of 24. While his point contribution may not have been excessive, he undeniably made a substantial impact on the game. Excelling as a facilitator and demonstrating proficiency in shooting, McCollum refrained from forcing plays and adeptly capitalized on defensive opportunities. His performance can be characterized as highly commendable, contributing significantly to the team's overall success.

Milos Uzan: A

Uzan contributed significantly in his 29-minute presence on the court, accumulating 10 points, distributing eight assists, securing one rebound, and registering one turnover and one steal. Notably, he showcased an impressive offensive rating of 156, coupled with a judicious usage rate of 18. Uzan's shooting performance included a perfect 1-1 record on two-pointers and a 2-5 display from beyond the arc. Much like McCollum, Uzan demonstrated astute decision-making by avoiding forced plays and adeptly capitalizing on defensive opportunities. Noteworthy was his precision in knocking down a pair of open three-pointers, underscoring his proficiency as a shooter. Additionally, he excelled in the role of a facilitator, further enhancing his overall impact on the game. Uzan's stellar performance stood out, effectively compensating for any shortcomings in his previous outing against Central Arkansas.

Otega Oweh: B+

In a 31-minute performance, Oweh accumulated 13 points, complemented by three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. His shooting statistics included a 3-6 success rate on two-pointers and a proficient 2-3 display from beyond the arc. Despite showcasing an offensive rating of 96 and a usage rate of 23, Oweh's otherwise commendable performance was marred by four turnovers. While excelling in various aspects of the game, Oweh's exceptional play was overshadowed by the turnovers, which prevented him from achieving an outstanding overall performance. Notably, his proficiency in knocking down shots, particularly behind the arc, remained a highlight. A noteworthy instance was his ability to convert a three-pointer even when fouled, demonstrating resilience and skill in challenging situations. With improved ball security, Oweh could have delivered an exceptional game.



Jalon Moore: A+

Jalon Moore dunking (Nathan J. Fish)

In a 30-minute showcase, Moore delivered a standout performance, achieving a career-high and game-high 21 points. Complementing his scoring prowess were six rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and an assist. Moore's shooting accuracy was impressive, going 5-6 on two-pointers and 3-4 on three-pointers. Notably, he boasted a team-high offensive rating of 189, coupled with a usage rate of 15. Moore's exceptional display extended beyond the offensive end, as he proved to be elite defensively. His ability to contribute on both ends of the court underscored his well-rounded skill set. Importantly, he showcased a keen understanding of shot selection, avoiding forced plays and exhibiting a high level of efficiency. Moore's strength and athleticism were integral to his success in the game, further enhancing his overall impact. In summary, Moore's performance can be characterized as nothing short of exceptional, marking a standout contribution to the team's success.

Sam Godwin: B

In a 21-minute stint, Godwin amassed 8 points, along with seven rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Displaying efficiency, he achieved an offensive rating of 133, operating with a measured usage rate of 18. Godwin's shooting performance was solid, going 4-6 from the field, although he faced challenges at the free-throw line, shooting 0-2. While there were no particularly extraordinary moments, Godwin's contribution was marked by numerous solid plays and commendable rebounding. He executed his role effectively, meeting the team's expectations. This performance can be considered one of Godwin's signature displays, showcasing his reliability and ability to make meaningful contributions within the team's framework.



Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: D+

Darthard's 23-minute appearance on the court yielded 3 points, along with one steal, one rebound, and a turnover. Unfortunately, his shooting accuracy was challenging, going 1-7 on three-point attempts. Reflecting on his offensive efficiency, he posted a subpar offensive rating of 44, paired with a usage rate of 16. It is evident that Darthard has been grappling with a recent shooting slump, a concern highlighted by his overall performance. Despite the struggles, a late-game successful three-pointer provides a glimmer of optimism and suggests a potential turnaround. The Sooners are undoubtedly optimistic that this made shot marks the end of Darthard's slump. While his defensive contributions were noteworthy, there is a consensus that improvement in his offensive performance is crucial. The team will be relying on him to regain his scoring prowess and contribute more consistently on that end of the court.



Rivaldo Soares: C

Rivaldo Soares (Alonzo Adams)

In a 12-minute appearance, Soares registered no points but did contribute a rebound, a block, and unfortunately, a turnover. His shooting performance was challenging, going 0-1 on two-pointers and 0-2 on three-pointers, resulting in an offensive rating of 0 and a usage rate of 16. Unfortunately, Soares' playing time was abruptly cut short when he collided with John Hugley halfway through the second half, and he did not return to the game. While on the court, Soares demonstrated commendable defensive skills, showcasing solidity in that aspect of the game. However, his offensive contributions were notably absent, potentially emphasizing the need for improvement in that area.



John Hugley: B-

In an 18-minute stretch, Hugley contributed 6 points, secured five rebounds, and dished out an assist, but unfortunately, recorded two turnovers. His shooting performance included a 2-4 success rate on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-point attempts, and a perfect 2-2 from the free-throw line. However, his overall offensive rating was 84, coupled with a usage rate of 23. Hugley's performance was marked by a mix of positive and negative moments. While he demonstrated proficiency in scoring and rebounding, there were instances where he appeared fatigued, potentially impacting his overall effectiveness. On the offensive end, his performance was polarizing, showcasing both good and challenging moments. Defensively, Hugley displayed a combination of solid plays and some mistakes, reflecting a mix of contributions on that end of the court.



Kenpom MVP: Jalon Moore

Highest-graded player: Jalon Moore (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Le'Tre Darthard (D+)

Team average: B

The Sooners are set to hit the court in their upcoming conference opener against Iowa State on January 6th at 5:00 p.m.

