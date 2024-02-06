After a disappointing loss to UCF on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners bounced back with a commanding 82-66 victory over the No. 21 BYU Cougars. This win propels the Sooners to a 17-6 overall record and a 5-5 standing in conference play. Javian McCollum played a pivotal role, leading the Sooners with 20 points, while Milos Uzan contributed 16 points. Despite missing starting center Aly Khalifa, BYU saw Fousseyni Traore stepping up with a game-high 21 points. The Cougars, leading the Big 12 in both three-point attempts and makes, surprisingly struggled from behind the arc, shooting 8-26 (30.8%). In contrast, the Sooners seized the opportunity, going 9-26 (34.6%) from three-point range. The game dynamics shifted as Oklahoma, once they found their three-point rhythm, took control. The Sooners' performance from beyond the arc in this game exceeded their combined three-pointers from the previous two games. At halftime, the tied score felt like a miracle for the Sooners, but they showcased their prowess in the second half, establishing themselves as the superior team. An impressive final 10 minutes of the game helped the Sooners secure the win. This victory holds immense significance as a Quad 1 win, bringing the Sooners back to a .500 record in conference play. Take a look at how McCollum, Uzan, and six other Sooners graded out in the massive victory.

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: B+

In 29 minutes of play, McCollum demonstrated an impactful performance, tallying 20 points, two rebounds, two turnovers, and an assist. His shooting performance included a perfect 3-3 on two-pointers, 2-8 on three-pointers, and an impeccable 8-8 on free throws. McCollum showcased an offensive rating of 120 and a usage rate of 30, rebounding admirably from a subpar showing on Saturday. Notably, McCollum's ability to convert a late-game three-pointer was particularly encouraging, given his previous struggles in this aspect. Previously challenged in scoring during the second half, defending, and ball security, McCollum exhibited significant improvement in these areas during this game. He had positive defensive moments, zero turnovers, and contributed 15 points in the second half. McCollum's pivotal 20-point contribution played a crucial role in the Sooners' victory, especially with some key buckets late in the game.

Milos Uzan: A+

In a 33-minute stint, Uzan delivered an outstanding performance, amassing 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a single turnover. He boasted an impressive offensive rating of 125 along with a usage rate of 23. Uzan's shooting accuracy included a 4-6 mark on two-pointers, 2-6 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. This game stands out as potentially his best of the season, marked by a notably aggressive and impactful playing style. Uzan's assertive approach, without overforcing plays, added a dynamic element to Oklahoma's gameplay. The team notably benefits when Uzan embraces this aggressive style. His performance also allowed McCollum to thrive in an off-the-ball role, potentially contributing to McCollum's positive showing in the game. Uzan played a pivotal role in the team's success, shining brightly in this significant victory.

Otega Oweh: B-

In his 21-minute stint, Oweh contributed with 7 points, three assists, and two rebounds. His shooting performance included a 1-4 record on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and a 2-4 mark on free throws. Oweh posted an offensive rating of 112 and a usage rate of 23, reflecting a solid but not exceptional performance. One encouraging aspect was Oweh's successful three-pointer, as he took the shot without hesitation. Additionally, his defensive contributions were noteworthy, contributing to the team's overall performance. While not an extraordinary display, Oweh played a valuable role, making solid offensive contributions and providing reliable defense.

Jalon Moore: B

In his 29-minute appearance, Moore made significant contributions with 11 points, six rebounds, and one turnover. Notably, he boasted an impressive offensive rating of 182, leading the team in this regard, and a usage rate of 11. Moore's efficient shooting included a perfect 2-2 on two-pointers, 1-1 on three-pointers, and a flawless 4-4 record on free throws. Down the stretch, Moore proved pivotal for the Sooners, showcasing his scoring ability. A quick-fire three-pointer and an acrobatic layup late in the game highlighted his offensive versatility. While facing defensive challenges, Moore had several commendable moments on that end of the court as well. His performance played a key role in securing the victory for Oklahoma.

Sam Godwin: B

In his 19-minute stint, Godwin made a notable impact with 5 points and 8 rebounds. His shooting performance included going 2-3 on two-pointers and 1-3 on free throws, yielding an offensive rating of 119 and a usage rate of 13. Following a challenging performance in the previous game, Godwin demonstrated significant improvement and contributed valuable minutes, particularly in the late stages of the game. A highlight was Godwin's impressive and-one play late in the game, utilizing a well-executed UCLA screen. Additionally, his solid rebounding added to his positive contributions. Overall, it was a commendable bounce-back performance for Godwin.

Bench

John Hugley: B-

In his 18-minute appearance, Hugley contributed 8 points, three rebounds, and two assists. His shooting performance included going 2-3 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 1-2 on free throws, resulting in an offensive rating of 111 and a usage rate of 24. While Hugley displayed some hesitation in attempting three-point shots, he managed to connect on one, providing a positive spark despite recent struggles in that aspect. Notably, he showcased offensive prowess with a notable stretch in the first half, scoring 7 consecutive points. However, Hugley encountered challenges on the defensive end. Despite these defensive struggles, his offensive contributions in this game were a significant step up.

Rivaldo Soares: A-

In a 25-minute stint, Soares contributed significantly with 12 points, six rebounds, two turnovers, an assist, a block, and a steal. He achieved an offensive rating of 121 and maintained a usage rate of 21. Soares showcased efficiency, shooting 2-3 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 5-6 on free throws. Soares proved instrumental in crucial moments. His well-rounded play was highlighted by a dunk and a three-pointer, both pivotal down the stretch. Soares continues to excel, delivering his best basketball, and his consistent contributions are increasingly evident on both ends of the court.

Le'Tre Darthard: B

In a 25-minute appearance, Darthard recorded 3 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a turnover. His shooting performance included going 0-1 on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Darthard maintained an offensive rating of 70 with a usage rate of 11. While he contributed with a first-half three-pointer, his offensive impact was limited thereafter. However, defensively, Darthard showcased consistency and stability throughout the game. Overall, it was a solid performance from Darthard, particularly on the defensive end.

Kenpom MVP: Milos Uzan

Highest-graded player: Milos Uzan (A+)

Lowest-graded player(s): Oweh and Hugley (B-)

Team average: B

Up next, the 17-6 Oklahoma Sooners are set to face the 10-13 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, February 10th, at 6:00 pm. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

