The No. 12 Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4) dominated the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners, securing a 79-62 victory and pushing the Sooners to 18-7 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Sooners faced challenges with injuries, with John Hugley sidelined due to a knee injury, and Jalon Moore playing despite battling flu-like symptoms. Rivaldo Soares, who led the Sooners with 17 points, suffered a significant ankle injury late in the game. Against the Bears' effective 1-1-3 zone defense, the Sooners struggled to find answers, resulting in a difficult offensive performance. Baylor's sharpshooting from behind the arc, finishing 11-21 (52.4%), added to Oklahoma's woes. Jayden Nunn had a breakout game, contributing 27 points with impressive shooting from three-point range (6-9). The Bears' defensive strategy and offensive efficiency left the Sooners with no effective response, and turnovers further compounded their struggles. Overall, it was a forgettable game for the Sooners. Take a look at the grades from the loss.

Players without individual grades were collectively assigned the team grade, which stood at an F.

STARTERS

Javian McCollum

In 29 minutes, McCollum contributed 9 points, four assists, one steal, and one rebound. His shooting performance included a 2-2 record on two-pointers, 1-5 on three-pointers, and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. Despite his offensive rating of 122 and a usage rate of 20, it appears that Oklahoma's offensive strategies may not be effectively maximizing his contributions at this juncture.

Milos Uzan

Baylor Bears guard RayJ Dennis (10) drives to the basket as Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) defends (Chris Jones)

In 31 minutes, Uzan recorded 9 points, five turnovers, four assists, and two rebounds. He achieved an offensive rating of 80 with a usage rate of 27. Uzan's shooting performance included 3-4 on two-pointers and 1-4 on three-pointers. While he showed promise in the first half and demonstrated effectiveness against the zone defense, Uzan's performance was marred by five costly turnovers.

Otega Oweh

In 24 minutes, Oweh accumulated 9 points, four rebounds, two assists, a turnover, and a steal. He recorded a shooting performance of 2-4 on two-pointers, 1-4 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. Oweh's offensive rating stood at 103 with a usage rate of 26. While he showcased some solid moments, Oweh struggled with a few bad turnovers, highlighting that he may not be the optimal choice for breaking a zone defense.

Jalon Moore: A

In 22 minutes, Moore accumulated 9 points, four rebounds, and one turnover. He boasted a usage rate of 112 and an offensive rating of 21. Moore's shooting statistics included 2-4 on two-pointers, 1-1 on three-pointers, and 2-4 on free throws. Despite battling flu-like symptoms, Moore delivered a solid performance, particularly shining in the second half. Given the challenging circumstances, he played well in a tough matchup.

Sam Godwin

Godwin played 22 minutes, contributing 4 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 2-4 on two-pointers, achieving an offensive rating of 131 with a usage rate of 12. Given the absence of Hugley, Godwin stepped up and managed to avoid foul trouble. However, he faced challenges in being particularly effective against the zone defense.

Bench

Luke Northweather

Northweather played 16 minutes, registering 2 points, one block, one steal, one turnover, and one rebound. He posted an offensive rating of 87 with a usage rate of 12. Northweather made 0-1 attempts on three-pointers and 2-2 on free throws. Positioned against a potential lottery pick, his defensive performance faced challenges. However, there was a missed opportunity in better utilizing his offensive capabilities for the Sooners.

Rivaldo Soares: A

Rivaldo Soares (5) dunks the ball (Chris Jones)

Soares played 22 minutes, amassing 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two turnovers. He posted an impressive offensive rating of 158 with a usage rate of 28. Soares exhibited remarkable efficiency, shooting 3-3 on two-pointers, 2-3 on three-pointers, and a perfect 5-5 on free throws. Displaying tremendous heart, he emerged as the standout performer for the Sooners. However, the focus has now shifted to his injury and the timeline for his return to play.

Le'Tre Darthard

In 22 minutes, Darthard contributed 3 points and three rebounds, struggling with his shooting as he went 0-3 on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Darthard posted an offensive rating of 58 with a usage rate of 10. Despite some missed opportunities, the Sooners could have explored ways to create better three-point looks for him.

Team grade: F

Highest-graded player(s): Soares and Moore (A)