After a commanding 20-point road victory against Kansas State on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners faced a setback with a road loss to UCF, bringing their overall record to 16-6 and 4-5 in conference play. UCF's trio of Jaylin Sellers (20 points), Darius Johnson (15 points), and Antwann Jones (15 points) spearheaded their offensive efforts, while Le’Tre Darthard led the Sooners in scoring with 14 points. The Knights asserted control from the beginning and maintained their lead throughout the game. UCF initiated the game with a rapid start, establishing a 15-7 lead with 13:57 remaining in the first half. Although the Sooners managed to narrow the gap to a one-possession game, UCF concluded the first half with a 34-27 lead. The Knights found success employing a 2-3 zone defense in the first half, limiting the Sooners to just five attempted three-pointers. In contrast, UCF capitalized on their opportunities, making five three-pointers in the same period. The second half belonged to UCF, as they surged ahead with a 52-38 lead and 11:21 left to play. The Sooners struggled to generate consistent offense to match UCF's pace in the second half. UCF's persistent use of the 2-3 zone proved problematic for the Sooners throughout the game. The length and defensive strategy implemented by UCF were key factors contributing to the Sooners' challenges, ultimately resulting in a 74-63 loss. Let's delve into the player grades from Oklahoma's road loss:

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: D+

In his 31 minutes on the court, McCollum contributed 8 points, three steals, two turnovers, one assist, and one rebound. He recorded a 2-5 shooting performance on two-pointers, 0-5 on three-pointers, and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. McCollum's offensive rating stood at 69, with a usage rate of 20. However, he encountered difficulty generating offense in the second half, a recurring challenge for him, as he managed just two points during that period. UCF's shift to a 2-3 zone presented an opportunity for Oklahoma to rely on McCollum for scoring and three-point shooting. Unfortunately, McCollum was unable to connect on any three-pointers, and his offensive output in the second half fell short of expectations.

Milos Uzan: D

In a 30-minute performance, Uzan accumulated 5 points, four turnovers, two assists, and two rebounds. He posted an offensive rating of 51 with a usage rate of 20. Uzan's shooting performance included a 1-5 record on two-pointers and 1-3 on three-pointers. Uncharacteristically, Uzan struggled with turnovers in this game, marking one of his worst performances in this aspect for the season. Similar to McCollum, there was an expectation for Uzan to contribute offensively in the second half, but he faced challenges in doing so. Although he made a three-pointer in the opening minute of the half, he struggled to find his rhythm thereafter, failing to convert additional shots.

Otega Oweh: D+

In a 24-minute stint, Oweh contributed 6 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a turnover. His shooting performance included a 2-4 record on two-pointers and 2-3 on free throws. Oweh posted an offensive rating of 105 with a usage rate of 14. While he showcased some solid moments, his overall impact was limited. Against a 2-3 zone, Oweh's effectiveness in beating the zone from behind the arc is somewhat limited, making it a less favorable matchup for his skill set.

Jalon Moore: C+

In a 29-minute stretch, Moore compiled 10 points, 11 rebounds, four turnovers, a block, and a steal. He maintained a usage rate of 28 and recorded an offensive rating of 80. Moore's shooting performance included a 3-8 record on two-pointers and a 4-6 mark on free throws. Notably, he contributed effectively to the team's offense and displayed solidity in rebounding. Considering the circumstances, it appears that Oklahoma might benefit from giving Moore more playing time at the center position. Despite committing four turnovers, he performed well, showcasing versatility and resilience in meeting the demands placed on him during the game.

Sam Godwin: F

In a 20-minute appearance, Godwin recorded 0 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a turnover. His shooting performance included 0-5 on two-pointers, resulting in an offensive rating of 42 and a usage rate of 16. Unfortunately, Godwin experienced a challenging game overall. Foul trouble compelled the Sooners to extend his playing time, but he struggled to make an impact, particularly when UCF shifted to a zone defense. In the high post, Godwin encountered difficulties handling the ball, and his attempts at layups were unsuccessful. Defensively, he faced challenges as well, contributing to a tough outing for him in the matchup.

Bench

John Hugley: C

In a 13-minute stint, Hugley contributed 7 points, three assists, and one rebound. His shooting performance included a 1-2 record on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and a perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line. Hugley achieved an impressive offensive rating of 154 with a usage rate of 23, showcasing a solid performance during his time on the court. However, foul trouble continued to be a recurring issue for him, limiting his ability to stay on the floor for extended periods. Despite this challenge, Hugley made noteworthy contributions, displaying impressive passing from the high post against the 2-3 zone employed by UCF.

Rivaldo Soares: B-

In 20 minutes on the court, Soares contributed 11 points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. He achieved an impressive offensive rating of 153 with a usage rate of 16. Soares exhibited an efficient shooting performance, going 5-6 on two-pointers, 0-1 on three-pointers, and 1-1 on free throws. Once again, he delivered a solid performance, showcasing his ability to be a threat in the dunker spot against the opposing zone defense. Soares provided valuable minutes for the Sooners.

Le'Tre Darthard: A

In a 28-minute performance, Darthard delivered an outstanding performance with 14 points, two rebounds, and one turnover. His shooting performance included 0-2 on two-pointers, 4-6 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. Darthard achieved an impressive offensive rating of 132 with a usage rate of 17, establishing himself as Oklahoma's standout player in the game. Notably, he was the sole contributor providing consistent scoring in the second half, presenting challenges to UCF's zone defense with his effective three-point shooting. Darthard stepped up admirably, and his remarkable performance is a positive sign for the team moving forward.

Highest-graded player: Le'Tre Darthard (A)

Lowest-graded player: Sam Godwin (F)

Up next, the Sooners will return home on Tuesday, February 6th, to face the BYU Cougars at 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.