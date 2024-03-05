Player grades from Oklahoma's overtime win over Cincinnati
Heading into the game, the Oklahoma Sooners were eyeing their 20th win to secure a spot in the field of 68, while the Cincinnati Bearcats aimed to bolster their position on the bubble. This matchup was deemed a must-win; however, the challenge became even more significant when Oklahoma's leading scorer, Javian McCollum, suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Monday. The silver lining was that it was a short-term injury, but the setback made the game even more challenging for the Sooners.
Not even two minutes into the game, Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-3 lead. By the time 11:42 remained in the first half, they were comfortably ahead at 18-5. It became evident that Oklahoma desperately missed McCollum, as the Sooners struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Adding to the challenge, Milos Uzan got into foul trouble, prompting the Sooners to turn to Maks Klanjscek at the point guard spot. Despite the terrible start, possibly their worst of the season, Rivaldo Soares' 10 first-half points allowed Oklahoma to trail by only one point at halftime, with the score standing at 28-27.
With 15:48 left to play, the Sooners found themselves trailing 35-28. By the 12:12 mark, the Bearcats extended their lead further to 43-33, capitalizing on Uzan's continued struggles. Facing a significant deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining, the Sooners needed a quick turnaround. Despite the odds, Oklahoma fought back, narrowing the gap to just five points with 7:29 left on the clock, thanks in part to solid contributions from Jalon Moore at the five spot. Soares and Klanjscek had their moments, but Cincinnati maintained control, leading 63-57 with 3:49 to play.
At the 1:28 mark, the Sooners trailed by only three points, 64-61, but Uzan fouled out. With 34.7 seconds left, Oklahoma had possession and a chance to tie or take the lead. Moore missed a shot at the rim, but the Sooners secured the offensive rebound, retaining hope with just 19.4 seconds. In a crucial moment, Le’Tre Darthard stepped up and sank a three-pointer, giving the Sooners a 67-66 lead with 17.4 seconds remaining. However, Cincinnati's Simos Lukosius missed a jumper, and Sam Godwin fouled Aziz Bandaogo, sending him to the free-throw line with 3.4 seconds left.
Bandaogo, a 58.9% free-throw shooter on the season, missed the first shot but made the second, tying the game at 67 with 3.4 seconds. The Sooners had a prime opportunity in the final seconds as Otega Oweh got a good look but couldn't convert, sending the game into overtime.
Overtime brought a back-and-forth battle, but with 38.2 seconds left, the Sooners held a slim 72-71 lead. After Jizzle James missed a layup, Cincinnati fouled Darthard, who calmly sank both free throws. This extended the Sooners' lead to 74-71 with just 13.3 seconds remaining.
Opting for a game-tying shot, the Bearcats turned to Lukosius, but he was unable to convert. The Sooners secured a hard-fought 74-71 victory in overtime. This crucial win propels the Sooners to a 20-10 overall record and an 8-9 mark in conference play, solidifying their position for an NCAA Tournament bid. Overcoming the absence of McCollum, this victory holds significant importance for the Sooners.
Let's delve into the player grades from the win:
Player grades
STARTERS
Le'Tre Darthard: A+
In a game-high 41 minutes, Darthard showcased an impressive performance with 18 points, three rebounds, and one steal. While he was 0-1 on two-pointers, he efficiently shot 2-4 from behind the arc and an impressive 12-14 on free throws. Celebrated on this senior night, Darthard played a pivotal role by making a clutch corner three to give the Sooners the lead late in the game. His contributions continued into overtime, where he made numerous crucial plays, including grabbing the rebound on the final play of the game. Meeting the demands placed upon him, Darthard excelled in every aspect and has been consistently delivering his best basketball over the past two games, signaling positive momentum for the Sooners.
Milos Uzan: F
In 24 minutes, Uzan contributed 2 points, four turnovers, three assists, two rebounds, and one steal. Uzan struggled with foul trouble and faced difficulties scoring, shooting 1-8 on two-pointers and 0-2 on three-pointers. The game proved challenging for Uzan, and the Sooners had to rely on him before he fouled out due to a lack of alternatives. There is a need for improvement as the Sooners approach the postseason.
Rivaldo Soares: A
Soares played for an extended 39 minutes, contributing 16 points, nine rebounds, and four turnovers. He was efficient with a 2-2 record on two-pointers, 3-5 on three-pointers, and a perfect 3-3 on free throws. Despite grappling with a re-injured ankle in the second half, Soares showcased resilience by persevering through the discomfort. Despite visible signs of wear and tear, he remained a pivotal player in the latter part of the game, playing a crucial role in the Sooners' competitiveness. Notably, he emerged as a primary offensive contributor in the first half, helping to keep the team in contention.
Jalon Moore: A
In 38 minutes, Moore delivered an impactful performance with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, two turnovers, and one steal. His shooting included 4-13 on two-pointers, a perfect 1-1 on three-pointers, and 5-8 on free throws. Despite facing a height mismatch at the center position, Oklahoma discovered success when they moved him to the five. Moore not only provided excellent minutes but also played a crucial role offensively. Demonstrating reliability when the team turned to him, Moore consistently delivered, marking another very solid performance.
Sam Godwin: C
In 27 minutes of play, Godwin contributed 6 points, three rebounds, and two turnovers. His shooting performance included 2-4 on two-pointers and a perfect 2-2 on free throws. While Godwin showcased moments of effectiveness, he also had a notable lapse when he fouled Bandaogo at the end of regulation. As the game progressed, the Sooners experienced greater success with Moore at the five position, impacting Godwin's role in the late stages of the game.
Bench
Otega Oweh: C-
In 25 minutes of play, Oweh contributed 6 points, three rebounds, one turnover, and one steal. He shot 3-10 on two-pointers. While the first half did not showcase his best performance, Oweh demonstrated improvement in overtime by making solid buckets and avoiding being a liability. There were still some rough moments.
Maks Klanjscek: A-
In 18 minutes, Klanjscek posted 7 points, three rebounds, two turnovers, and one assist. He was 1-1 on two-pointers, 0-2 on three-pointers, and 5-5 on free throws. It was not an easy task for Klanjscek. With McCollum out, the Sooners had just one point guard in Uzan, but he did not play well and struggled with foul trouble, forcing the Sooners to turn to Klanjscek. All things considered, he played quite well and provided scoring in the second half. There was a stretch where he took over. He tried to do a bit too much after scoring, but he answered the call overall.
Luke Northweather: B
Northweather logged 13 minutes on the court, contributing 3 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one block. He demonstrated accuracy with a 1-1 record on two-pointers, attempted one three-pointer without success, and went 1-2 from the free-throw line. While he showcased a promising moment with a successful fade-away shot in the first half, his playing time was impacted as the team found success with Moore at the five
Highest-graded player: Le'Tre Darthard (A+)
Lowest-graded player: Milos Uzan (F)
Up next: The Sooners will head to Austin, Texas, for the regular-season finale against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, March 9th, at 1:00 pm.
