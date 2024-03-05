Heading into the game, the Oklahoma Sooners were eyeing their 20th win to secure a spot in the field of 68, while the Cincinnati Bearcats aimed to bolster their position on the bubble. This matchup was deemed a must-win; however, the challenge became even more significant when Oklahoma's leading scorer, Javian McCollum, suffered a shoulder injury in practice on Monday. The silver lining was that it was a short-term injury, but the setback made the game even more challenging for the Sooners.

Not even two minutes into the game, Cincinnati jumped out to a 13-3 lead. By the time 11:42 remained in the first half, they were comfortably ahead at 18-5. It became evident that Oklahoma desperately missed McCollum, as the Sooners struggled to find any offensive rhythm. Adding to the challenge, Milos Uzan got into foul trouble, prompting the Sooners to turn to Maks Klanjscek at the point guard spot. Despite the terrible start, possibly their worst of the season, Rivaldo Soares' 10 first-half points allowed Oklahoma to trail by only one point at halftime, with the score standing at 28-27.

With 15:48 left to play, the Sooners found themselves trailing 35-28. By the 12:12 mark, the Bearcats extended their lead further to 43-33, capitalizing on Uzan's continued struggles. Facing a significant deficit with just over 12 minutes remaining, the Sooners needed a quick turnaround. Despite the odds, Oklahoma fought back, narrowing the gap to just five points with 7:29 left on the clock, thanks in part to solid contributions from Jalon Moore at the five spot. Soares and Klanjscek had their moments, but Cincinnati maintained control, leading 63-57 with 3:49 to play.

At the 1:28 mark, the Sooners trailed by only three points, 64-61, but Uzan fouled out. With 34.7 seconds left, Oklahoma had possession and a chance to tie or take the lead. Moore missed a shot at the rim, but the Sooners secured the offensive rebound, retaining hope with just 19.4 seconds. In a crucial moment, Le’Tre Darthard stepped up and sank a three-pointer, giving the Sooners a 67-66 lead with 17.4 seconds remaining. However, Cincinnati's Simos Lukosius missed a jumper, and Sam Godwin fouled Aziz Bandaogo, sending him to the free-throw line with 3.4 seconds left.

Bandaogo, a 58.9% free-throw shooter on the season, missed the first shot but made the second, tying the game at 67 with 3.4 seconds. The Sooners had a prime opportunity in the final seconds as Otega Oweh got a good look but couldn't convert, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime brought a back-and-forth battle, but with 38.2 seconds left, the Sooners held a slim 72-71 lead. After Jizzle James missed a layup, Cincinnati fouled Darthard, who calmly sank both free throws. This extended the Sooners' lead to 74-71 with just 13.3 seconds remaining.

Opting for a game-tying shot, the Bearcats turned to Lukosius, but he was unable to convert. The Sooners secured a hard-fought 74-71 victory in overtime. This crucial win propels the Sooners to a 20-10 overall record and an 8-9 mark in conference play, solidifying their position for an NCAA Tournament bid. Overcoming the absence of McCollum, this victory holds significant importance for the Sooners.

Let's delve into the player grades from the win: