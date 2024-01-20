The Sooners secured a significant Big 12 road win, defeating Cincinnati 69-65 and improving their record to 15-3 with a 3-2 standing in conference play. This marks the first time Oklahoma has achieved a 15-3 record since the 2015-16 season. The first half witnessed a defensive battle, resulting in a tied score at halftime. Dominating the second half, the Sooners established a nine-point lead with nine minutes remaining. Oklahoma successfully fended off Simos Lukosius (17 points) and the Cincinnati Bearcats, thanks to an outstanding all-around performance from Javian McCollum (16 points) and an elite second-half display by Otega Oweh (14 points). Discover the grades of McCollum, Oweh, and six other Sooners in this massive victory.

STARTERS

Javian McCollum: A+

In 33 minutes of play, McCollum amassed 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and only one turnover. He made 6-12 shots on two-pointers, 0-4 on three-pointers, and went 4-4 on free throws. Despite his three-point struggles and an ankle injury in the middle of the second half, McCollum showcased resilience by making several challenging mid-range shots and contributing effectively in pick-and-roll situations. Unlike his recent performances marred by turnovers, he only had one in this game. Demonstrating the qualities of an elite player, McCollum led his team in scoring even when his three-point shot wasn't falling.

Milos Uzan: B-

In 29 minutes, Uzan tallied only two points, four rebounds, three assists, two turnovers, and a steal. He made 1-5 shots on two-pointers and 0-1 on three-pointers, resulting in an offensive rating of 55 and a usage rate of 15. While struggling to find scoring opportunities, Uzan contributed with a few commendable passes and showcased solid defensive play. Although not one of his standout performances, he proved valuable as a facilitator late in the game. Uzan astutely recognized the stronger offensive performances of his teammates and prioritized distributing the ball to them, demonstrating his team-oriented approach.

Otega Oweh: A+

Oweh played 29 minutes, contributing 14 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. With an offensive rating of 138 and a usage rate of 20, Oweh displayed efficiency by shooting 3-7 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and 5-6 on free throws. While his first-half performance was modest with four points, he significantly elevated his game in the second half, totaling 10 points. Oweh played a pivotal role in the Sooners' lead-building efforts, highlighted by a crucial three-pointer, a massive putback dunk, and a key steal in the final minutes of the game. Notably, his efficiency improved in this game compared to previous performances.

Jalon Moore: A

Moore logged 31 minutes, recording 9 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and a turnover. With an offensive rating of 119 and a usage rate of 15, Moore showcased his offensive contributions by shooting 3-6 on two-pointers and 1-2 on three-pointers. Despite facing challenges with foul trouble, stemming from questionable calls, Moore remained impactful both offensively and as a rim protector for the Sooners. His athleticism compensated for any height differentials in a tough matchup. The significant minutes he played underscored Moore's crucial role for the Sooners, with a notable clutch put-back layup late in the game.

Sam Godwin: C

In 11 minutes, Godwin contributed 0 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover. He went 0-2 on two-pointers, resulting in an offensive rating of 37 and a usage rate of 15. Facing challenges on both ends of the court, Godwin encountered difficulties offensively and defensively. Additionally, he accumulated multiple fouls that led to foul trouble. The matchup proved unfavorable for Godwin, particularly in dealing with the height and length of the Bearcats.

Bench

John Hugley: A+

Hugley played 24 minutes, contributing 11 points, two turnovers, and one block. He made 3-6 shots on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and was perfect from the free-throw line (2-2). Hugley achieved an offensive rating of 106 with a usage rate of 22. Given Godwin's foul trouble, Oklahoma relied on Hugley to deliver solid minutes, and he did just that. Displaying a physical and punishing presence down low, Hugley successfully converted multiple tough shots at the rim. Notably, he made his first three-pointer since December 28th. Hugley rose to the occasion, meeting the team's expectations and making a significant impact.

Rivaldo Soares: A+

In 21 minutes, Soares accumulated 8 points, five rebounds, two turnovers, and a block. His shooting performance included going 1-1 on two-pointers, 1-2 on three-pointers, and a perfect 3-3 from the free-throw line. Soares posted an offensive rating of 124 with a usage rate of 17. Making crucial contributions, he delivered many clutch baskets, including two vital free throws that helped secure the game. Soares showcased excellence in offense, defense, and hustle, hitting a three-pointer and earning an and-one at the rim. His solid performance built on the impressive showing he had on Wednesday.

Le'Tre Darthard: A+

Darthard played 14 minutes, contributing 7 points and one rebound. His shooting performance included going 1-2 on two-pointers, 1-1 on three-pointers, and 2-3 on free throws. Notably, Darthard achieved an offensive rating of 163, marking a team-high, with a usage rate of 15. Breaking out of a recent offensive slump, he showcased excellent defense and served as a spark in the second half. Darthard's offensive contribution was highlighted by an and-one on a floater, demonstrating versatility beyond the three-point line. Overall, an impressive performance from Darthard in this game.

KenPom MVP: Otega Oweh

Highest-graded player(s): McCollum, Oweh, Darthard, Hugley, and Soares (A+)

Lowest-graded player: Sam Godwin (C)

Team average: A

Up next: The 15-3 Oklahoma Sooners will return home to face the 13-5 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 pm, airing on ESPN.