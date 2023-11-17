It was ugly, but the Sooners moved to 4-0 after beating UTRGV 90-66. A win is a win, and the Sooners still put up 90 points, which only happened once last season. This is how the Sooners graded out in the win:

STARTERS

Milos Uzan: F

Uzan had 8 points, three steals, two assists, and two rebounds. He shot 3-15 from the field and 0-5 from behind the arc. Uzan also had four turnovers. It was ugly to say the least. He got pickpocketed a few times and just made some bad mistakes. Uzan was unable to hit many open shots tonight. He was off. He can play much better than how he played tonight. It was just a bad game for him. The Sooners are going to need him to clean it up as they head to San Diego.

Javian McCollum: B-

Javian McCollum (Alonzo Adams)

McCollum had 11 points, three assists, two turnovers, and a rebound. He shot 4-11 from the field and 1-5 from behind the arc. McCollum spent most of the night in foul trouble, which limited him from getting into a rhythm. In the second half, he strung together a few nice plays in a row. It was a solid performance from McCollum. He just needs to cut down on the fouls and turnovers.

Otega Oweh: B+

Oweh finished with 14 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 4-5 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 5-5 from the free-throw line. Oweh also played very solid defensively. Similar to McCollum, he spent a lot of time in foul trouble. Oweh is 3-3 on three-point attempts this season, which is a good sign. He’s arguably been Oklahoma’s best player throughout the first two weeks.

Jalon Moore: B-

Moore totaled 7 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a block. Moore shot 3-5 from the field and 1-2 from behind the arc. His athleticism was on display on both ends of the floor. It would be nice if the Sooners could go to him more often. Moore had a really nice dunk over two people. It was a solid performance from him.

Sam Godwin: B

Godwin had 6 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal. He was 2-5 from the field and 2-5 from the free-throw line. Godwin played his role well. While there are times on defense he could play better, overall, he played well. He dominated the offensive glass with seven offensive rebounds. These are the type of performances you come to expect from Godwin.

Bench

Le'Tre Darthard: B+

Le'Tre Darthard (Alonzo Adams)

Darthard had 13 points and three rebounds. He shot 5-10 from the field and 3-6 from behind the arc. Darthard has played less on the ball and more off the ball, and he’s done really well off the ball. He’s becoming a very reliable shooter, especially from the corner. He made many winning plays for the Sooners, whether that be as a shooter or defender. Darthard has been a spark off the bench on both ends of the floor.

Rivaldo Soares: A

Soares totaled 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three assists. He shot 6-9 from the field, 0-2 from behind the arc, and 3-4 from the free-throw line. It was a very solid all-around performance from him. He made big plays on both sides of the floor and was great in transition. Soares had his best performance of the season without hitting a single three-pointer. He has been a massive factor in Oklahoma’s success off the bench. It was an excellent performance from Soares.

John Hugley: A

Hugley posted a team-high and game-high 16 points. He also had eight rebounds and an assist. Hugley shot 6-8 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 3-3 from the free-throw line. He has hit a three-pointer in each of Oklahoma’s last three games. Hugley had a great performance. He was dominant in the post. Hugley has struggled to get foul calls so far in the season. He played a season-high 20 minutes, which is a great sign, considering his conditioning is the one thing that is holding him back. If he can continue to play more and more minutes, it will help this team a lot.

Highest-graded player(s): Hugley and Soares (A)

Lowest-graded player: Milos Uzan (F)

Team Average: B