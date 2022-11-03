Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments were led by a team on the brink of seeing their season come to an end before a big effort from a standout Sooner commitment. Similarly there were big performances from Oklahoma's future quarterback and several other Sooner defenders.

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City had to fight tooth and nail to get by St. Joseph Central, 34-28 in overtime. In the thrilling win Adebawore had his biggest game of the year - 10.5 tackles (seven solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-5) meets Ft. Osage in the second round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs.

WEEK 10 MVP

The Skinny: In what could have been something of a trap game for Guyer, following their big nationally televised win the week before, Arnold helped lead the Wildcats to a resounding 42-14 win over McKinney. He was 18-26 for 324 yards and four touchdowns (33, 10, 84, 50) along with a six-yard touchdown on the ground. Next Week: Guyer (9-0) is hosting Rock Hill on Thu., Nov. 3.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango had one of their toughest fights of the year but won a defensive battle 7-0 against Palisade. On the night Bates helped in that defensive stand with two tackles (one solo). Next Week: Durango (8-1) has the week off before the first round of the 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown tightened their grasp on a chance at a district title downing Arnold 42-6. Next Week: Rickards (4-5) is traveling to Madison County.

The Skinny: Carter helped the Crusaders secure a district title as they downed Tampa Jefferson 35-14. On the night he had six carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns along with 13 tackles (nine solo). Next Week: Catholic (7-1) is hosting Tampa Jesuit.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson played probably their strongest game of the year but it wasn't quite enough as they fell to No. 8 Steele 36-28. Evans had 14 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns along with a two point conversion but Judson came up just short in overtime. Next Week: Judson (4-5) is traveling to New Braunfels.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's started their playoff run impressively with a 35-17 win over rival Lee's Summit. Green helped pave the way to another solid offensive night with the Broncos going for 428 yards of total offense and 178 yards on the ground, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Next Week: North (9-1) is meeting Kickapoo in the second round of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Hicks got most of the night off against an overmatched Ft. Worth Brewer squad and had just a pair of carries on the night as Ryan cruised 31-6. Next Week: Ryan (5-3) is hosting Justin Northwest.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun crushed another opponent, this time downing the Peddie School 48-7. Next Week: Hun (8-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Johnson had a big night with an 86-yard return for touchdown on the game's opening kickoff and later had a 94-yard catch and run for another touchdown as he went over 100 yards receiving while the Broncos downed Edmond 56-17.

Next Week: Mustang (7-2) is traveling to Edmond Memorial.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola extended their winning streak to four games crushing Tohopekaliga 62-7. Leblanc had three tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass breakup. Next Week: Osceola (6-3) is hosting West Orange.

The Skinny: McCarty and the Buffs suffered a surprising 28-27 loss at the hands of Sapulpa after jumping to an early 14-0 lead. McCarty had 16 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a 33-yard would-be game-winning score that gave them a 27-21 late lead. Next Week: McAlester (7-2) is hosting Glenpool.

The Skinny: It was a tough night in the opening round of the playoffs as Bergan fell to undefeated Malcolm 64-17. Aiding in the lopsided loss was that Bergan was without McIntyre who sat out due to a 'dinged shoulder'. Next Week: Bergan (6-4) ended their season in the first round of the NSAA state football championships.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall crushed Denison 54-30 built on the back of a strong performance from the Sooners commit. Omosigho had five catches for 92 yards and three touchdowns (15, 19, 31). Next Week: Crandall (7-2) is traveling to Princeton.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats took another heartbreaker, giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute as they fell to Bothell 36-35. Next Week: Mount Si (4-4) is traveling to Graham-Kapowsin.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos took a tough one against Cy-Ranch, 57-23. Next Week: Langham Creek (4-5) is traveling to Cypress Lakes on Sat., Nov. 5.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti dominated Middletown, Dela. 58-0. He had five tackles (three solo) and 2 tackles for loss. Next Week: IMG (6-1) is hosting West Toronto Prep

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who downed North Mecklenburg 22-15. Next Week: West Charlotte (5-5) is hosting Cramer in the first round of the North Carolina 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Vasek helped Westlake to their second straight shutout, for a defense that is giving up less than 10 points per game, in a 45-0 demolition of Bowie. Vasek had four tackles (three solo), one sack and one quarterback hurry. Next Week: Westlake (9-0) is hosting Buda Johnson.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe ran into undefeated North Florida Christian and fell 56-40. Next Week: Munroe (4-5) is traveling to Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy.