Plot twist: OU's defensive line became strength of 2020 team
In 2019, Oklahoma’s defense logged 36 sacks on the season. Heading into 2020, the Sooners were starting the season without players who accounted for 62.5% of those sacks.And the hardest part of tho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news