PODCAST: A huge weekend in Norman
In unprecedented times, OU is hosting transfers, 2022 class high schoolers and just about everything in between. Josh, Eddie and Bob are here to break down everything. OU's next QB? It could be a lot of people. And could Lincoln Riley have ended up without any QBs for 2022? What is OU doing at receiver? The OU staff is now complete as well. We break that down as well. It's a fully loaded show breaking down a big weekend for OU football.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back ... Visitors en route to Norman
5:00 - Trying to unpack the QB situation---> Chubba Purdy (Visited)---> Jaxson Dart (Visiting)
37:00 - Figuring out Sooners secondary transfers; visitors coming to stay? OU a favorite for Drew Sanders?
50:00 - Oklahoma has put together an outstanding staff