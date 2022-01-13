PODCAST: A huge weekend in Norman

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

In unprecedented times, OU is hosting transfers, 2022 class high schoolers and just about everything in between. Josh, Eddie and Bob are here to break down everything. OU's next QB? It could be a lot of people. And could Lincoln Riley have ended up without any QBs for 2022? What is OU doing at receiver? The OU staff is now complete as well. We break that down as well. It's a fully loaded show breaking down a big weekend for OU football.

