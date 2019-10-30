PODCAST: A long look in the mirror after KSU
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
On this episode of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 Podcast, the gang recaps Lincoln Riley's bye week media press conference from yesterday. We talk about the issues facing the Sooners moving forward as well as an outlook that doesn't look nearly as dire as it did right after the loss to Kansas State. It's a big recruiting week for the Sooners as Josh and Bob talk about the early signing day schedule and how it makes life more difficult for the Sooners if they are chasing another Big 12 title. We also talk about the NCAA and what appears to be a willingness to allow players to make money of their name, likeness and image. But how is all that going to work? Lots of stuff to get through even on a bye week.
DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 -- Opening Statement
3:53 -- Josh weighs in on Manhattan disaster
7:05 -- Okay, let's open it up to the crew/more thoughts from Manhattan
19:35 -- Handling of the onside kick/Big 12 is dumb
24:46 -- Are you interested in a little College Football Playoff talk
28:50 -- Texas LOL
32:17 -- BYE week; how are they going to handle this?
34:00 -- Everyone stop down one time for Gabe Brkic
37:05 -- Good time for a BYE week? Lincoln answers.
38:32 -- Caleb Kelly is fully cleared; what's next?
42:44 -- Coaches headed out on recruiting trail this weekend
52:30 -- Carey, Bob and Eddie recap trip to see Dontae Manning
59:00 -- Family talk with the McCuistions
1:05:00 -- OU hoops talk
1:10:00 -- Night game help with recruiting (Iowa State weekend)4
1:14:00 -- Look at the NCAA making good decisions and stuff/Name/Image/Likeness talk
1:35:00 -- You should have stopped listening 20 minutes ago