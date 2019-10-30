SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

On this episode of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 Podcast, the gang recaps Lincoln Riley's bye week media press conference from yesterday. We talk about the issues facing the Sooners moving forward as well as an outlook that doesn't look nearly as dire as it did right after the loss to Kansas State. It's a big recruiting week for the Sooners as Josh and Bob talk about the early signing day schedule and how it makes life more difficult for the Sooners if they are chasing another Big 12 title. We also talk about the NCAA and what appears to be a willingness to allow players to make money of their name, likeness and image. But how is all that going to work? Lots of stuff to get through even on a bye week.

