It's a bit of an emergency pod and a pod replacement. We had a pod earlier in the day and were ready to publish and then come back for an emergency pod after David Hicks' commitment announcement this afternoon. But HIcks did the unexpected and announced for Texas A&M. So we scrapped the first pod and came back with an emergency pod to talk about everything we know and how it went down with Hicks and Oklahoma. It was a rough day full of news and suprises. Josh McCuistion joins us as he was headed back from the Hicks' announcement while Carey chimes in with what he was learning in the moments since the announcement was made. Meanwhile, OU has to go to TCU and has a huge game on their hands. Things haven't been going well for OU fans since the Kansas State game. But we're hoping things get turned around starting Saturday. Enjoy this week's Unofficial 40, two times in the making.

