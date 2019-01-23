The full rundown follows below:

Lincoln Riley finally introduced his next defensive coordinator Sunday and we got to hear from the architect of OU's defense moving forward, Alex Grinch . We talk about Grinch's approach to coaching, as well as our thoughts on his biggest challenges. Riley also finally gets to address his new quarterback Jalen Hurts and the fact he can now become the quarterback whisperer. Riley also gets to talk about the situation with Austin Kendall's transfer and the back and forth that took place regarding his eligibility at West Virginia. Josh releases his Oklahoma Top 40 list and all hell breaks loose. It's also just two weeks away from the final signing day for recruiting. Plenty of off the rails madness in this one too!

OPEN - We preview everything that's been going until Eddie quickly takes us off the rails

0:02:10 - Carey tries to throw to Bob until he realizes Bob is ruining all the audio he broke down. Alex Grinch speaks

0:04:40 - Alex Grinch looking to turn around the effort on the defense

0:06:40 - Josh wants to talk about the defensive system being broken over the past few years

0:10:50 - Grinch has to coordinate the defense and fix one of the most broken positions in the program, the safeties

0:17:15 - Roy Manning's part in rebuilding the defense

0:20:08 - What is Alex Grinch's scheme going to be at Oklahoma

0:24:14 - Ruffin McNeill's place as a defensive member of this staff

0:32:30 - Riley finally let up on Austin Kendall's eligibility situation

0:41:30 - After a few tangents we finally get to Lincoln Riley's decision to bring in Jalen Hurts

0:45:05 - Amputee quarterback discussion here

0:52:30 - Josh's nightmare postgame All-American bowl interview scenarios

0:55:00 - RIP in peace to SoonerScoop's Twitter mentions after Josh released his 2020 Oklahoma Top 40. We break it down

1:02:30 - OU is No. 3 in Rivals.com national recruiting rankings with 2 weeks to go before the final signings

1:06:10 - How OU builds to the spring game in recruiting

1:14:50 - Lincoln Riley was extended and is getting a raise officially next week

1:20:50 - OU basketball pity talk rounds us out