It has been a crazy few days. Lincoln Riley sent his players home this weekend and we didn't know if they'd ever practice football again in 2020. The Big Ten cancelled their season. The Pac 12 cancelled their season. The Big 12 did not cancel their season. We talk about how all that happened and why it was Riley sent his players home in the first place. Lots of injuries as well. Can spring football even happen? So much has happened and we haven't even gotten to recruiting. Oklahoma high school practices are underway and we'll have you covered there as well. Where are we heading? And Josh got his dream pod today. He got to have dad talk and air grievances. It was definitely his day for a COVID therapy session. It got really dorky.

The full rundown follows below: