The plan has been set forth and the players will be able to return to the OU football facility July 1. The entire gang is back together and we're here to break it all down. What stood out to us most about OU's plans to reboot football after spending time away? How will the Sooners navigate the pandemic moving forward? We also talk about how this layoff could affect the team and what players it's most likely to affect. Josh and Bob give you some recruiting time as we talk about Caleb Williams becoming a recruiting coordinator as he has yet to announce anything officially.

The full rundown follows below: