PODCAST: At some point we move on to the Brent Venables era

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We don't want to do it. We try not to care. We try to move on. But we keep getting drawn back in to TBOW and the latest with Caleb Williams as he shows up on Good Morning America today. Like any of us watch it anyway!!! Good lord we're ready for spring football to get here. We're ready for position battles to matter again. We're ready to find out what players get moved to what positions in the secondary. We're ready to see the fruits of Jerry Schmidt's labor. We are ready to get behind Brent Venables and watch OU compete for a national championship again. But we keep falling for the audio click bait of Colin Cowturd and the spin from TBOW. Oh well, if somebody's gonna sit around bitching about stuff, hopefully we make you laugh with us. OU hoops continues to ride the struggle bus and we do look ahead to spring football and preview our positions of concern and interest heading in. The entire crew is here for another edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: