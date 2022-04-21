PODCAST: Baker's return is something we all need right now

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's a special weekend coming up and we can't wait to welcome back Baker Mayfield to Owen Field. And it's not the best time in his professional life, so as Jesse says in the movie Elizabethtown, "You will be met with a hurricane of love." We talk all things Baker and strangely enough, Lincoln Riley released some weird story on The Player's Tribune in the middle of our podcast and we had all kinds of feelings about it. It was truly bizarre. We get into the nuts and bolts of the spring game and our expectations heading into this thing. Who we want to see the most, what we are looking for the most, that kind of stuff. We also talk about a huge recruiting weekend as Josh is about to go to Disneyland and he cannot handle money talk right now. Go get some hats at soonerscoopstore.com to make him feel better and let Carey buy more stuff for the office! Lots more football talk inside on a rather long pod this week.

