 The Sooners have been beating up on opponents the last month. But OSU gives us a chance to see how far they've come.
PODCAST: Bedlam is a chance to legitimize the OU offense

It's been a two week wait but Bedlam is finally here. Or will it be? The guys give the latest on where things stand with COVID and injuries. Will Austin Stogner be available for OSU? Lincoln Riley says Spencer Rattler is back to 100%. While everyone believes OU's defensive line versus OSU's offensive line is the biggest advantage in this game, can Spencer Rattler finally prove he's taken the next step against a very good OSU defense? This isn't TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas. This will be a real challenge for Lincoln Riley on the OU offense. We're missing Josh this week because he's moving so no big recruiting segment. This one is all about Bedlam. Carey, Eddie and Bob bring it home in this week's Unofficial 40.

The full rundown follows below:


00:00 - Hello and welcome

13:54 - What's the injury/COVID situation for Bedlam?

19:30 - Buyer beware in Bedlam?

30:00 - Getting Jadon Haselwood more involved/OU's running game headed in right direction

40:00 - Around the CFB World

58:00 - Hoops tips off next week

