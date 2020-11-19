SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's been a two week wait but Bedlam is finally here. Or will it be? The guys give the latest on where things stand with COVID and injuries. Will Austin Stogner be available for OSU? Lincoln Riley says Spencer Rattler is back to 100%. While everyone believes OU's defensive line versus OSU's offensive line is the biggest advantage in this game, can Spencer Rattler finally prove he's taken the next step against a very good OSU defense? This isn't TCU, Texas Tech or Kansas. This will be a real challenge for Lincoln Riley on the OU offense. We're missing Josh this week because he's moving so no big recruiting segment. This one is all about Bedlam. Carey, Eddie and Bob bring it home in this week's Unofficial 40.

