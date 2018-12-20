The full rundown follows below:

Oklahoma currently sits with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country after the early signing period has ended. On this edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort s Unofficial 40 we breakdown the impressive haul Lincoln Riley pulled in on signing day. Even without a defensive coordinator he pulled in two 4-star recruits and stole a safety from Arizona State. We also go inside the commitments and how signing day came together from our perspectives. Lots to talk about with the future including a possible signing by Jadon Haselwood and what we know. We also breakdown Justin Fields' transfer destination and give you plenty of Bob and Josh recruiting goodness in this episode.

OPEN - The crazy schedule of the season ending, recruiting and the Orange Bowl coming next

0:04:15 - We essentially hand the podcast over to the recruiting gurus. Josh and Bob's takes on the class

0:06:00 - DeArman and Criddell show a new direction on defense. How all the safety commits came together on signing day

0:16:00 - The timeline of the final day of signings from Josh and Bob

0:22:30 - The Jadon Haselwood situation and what has been going on there

0:23:50 - Some weird off tangent basketball talk

0:24:35 - Back to Haselwood with Josh and Bob

0:32:00 - Our scoopers that found all the hidden album covers and how well OU did in promoting signing day

0:38:00 - Some of the strangeness in Stillwater on signing day

0:45:00 - No news on Marquise Brown is still the norm. Lincoln Riley press conference impressions

0:48:00 - The defensive backs are the underrated part of this class and Lincoln deserves credit for holding class together

0:52:45 - Calvin Thibodeaux appears to be safe as an assistant at OU

0:56:40 - Did Texas have a disastrous signing day?

1:04:50 - Dax Hill flips back to Michigan

1:09:05 - Bob's signing day takeaway.

1:12:50 - Justin Fields and his transfer possibilities. Is Oklahoma a player?

1:27:00 - Wrapping it up. We've all hit the wall at this point.