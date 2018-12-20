PODCAST: Behind the scenes of signing day
Oklahoma currently sits with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country after the early signing period has ended. On this edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort s Unofficial 40 we breakdown the impressive haul Lincoln Riley pulled in on signing day. Even without a defensive coordinator he pulled in two 4-star recruits and stole a safety from Arizona State. We also go inside the commitments and how signing day came together from our perspectives. Lots to talk about with the future including a possible signing by Jadon Haselwood and what we know. We also breakdown Justin Fields' transfer destination and give you plenty of Bob and Josh recruiting goodness in this episode.
The full rundown follows below:
OPEN - The crazy schedule of the season ending, recruiting and the Orange Bowl coming next
0:04:15 - We essentially hand the podcast over to the recruiting gurus. Josh and Bob's takes on the class
0:06:00 - DeArman and Criddell show a new direction on defense. How all the safety commits came together on signing day
0:16:00 - The timeline of the final day of signings from Josh and Bob
0:22:30 - The Jadon Haselwood situation and what has been going on there
0:23:50 - Some weird off tangent basketball talk
0:24:35 - Back to Haselwood with Josh and Bob
0:32:00 - Our scoopers that found all the hidden album covers and how well OU did in promoting signing day
0:38:00 - Some of the strangeness in Stillwater on signing day
0:45:00 - No news on Marquise Brown is still the norm. Lincoln Riley press conference impressions
0:48:00 - The defensive backs are the underrated part of this class and Lincoln deserves credit for holding class together
0:52:45 - Calvin Thibodeaux appears to be safe as an assistant at OU
0:56:40 - Did Texas have a disastrous signing day?
1:04:50 - Dax Hill flips back to Michigan
1:09:05 - Bob's signing day takeaway.
1:12:50 - Justin Fields and his transfer possibilities. Is Oklahoma a player?
1:27:00 - Wrapping it up. We've all hit the wall at this point.