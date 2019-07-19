The full rundown follows below:

We're back from Arlington and ready to breakdown what we learned at Big 12 Media Days. Carey, Eddie and Bob are here to give you everything you need to know from what happened with the Sooners this week. Lincoln Riley talks defense and Alex Grinch, along with recent quotes that were attributed to Grinch. We breakdown the curious case of Neville Gallimore as well as Kennedy Brooks. How are the coaches working differently with these guys this year? We also talk some Spencer Rattler and the madness of Horns Down becoming a storyline on Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days.

OPEN - Josh has technology issues so Bob banned him from the program today

0:02:00 - Carey chastises Eddie for crapping on Big 12 Media Days

0:06:12 - Carey has finished his advanced copy of the Bob Stoops No Excuses book. His thoughts on what he read.

0:18:40 - Why Jalen Hurts is not OU's starting quarterback right now

0:25:45 - Lincoln Riley asked a lot about the defense in Arlington. Obviously.

0:29:40 - Lincoln talks about Alex Grinch and his progress

0:35:35 - The difference in how this staff is working with Kenneth Murray

0:38:30 - Neville Gallimore's strange journey to "meh" and how he gets out of it

0:44:30 - Spencer Rattler and how Lincoln Riley will handle him

0:51:20 - The dumbest question to Lincoln Riley this week. Also the weirdest question

0:55:05 - The kicking situation heading into the season and a Lincoln/Switzer story

0:58:30 - Day 2 became all about #HornsUpForPeace

1:03:45 - What else stood out at Big 12 Media Days besides OU or Texas

1:08:15 - ChampUBBQ coming up next