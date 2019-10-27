SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast with Carey, Eddie and Bob and we're coming to you from the Bill Snyder Family Stadium pressbox where the Sooners put out one of their worst performances in recent memory in a 48-41 loss to Kansas State. We're also joined by The Athletic's Jason Kersey to get his breakdown on what he saw and to give our thoughts on what we saw and what we heard in the postgame. Hear from Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Murray during the podcast. Is it over for the Sooners and the playoffs? Probably. But holy crap what has happened in the Big 12 today. We're outta town. Time to head back in our Eskridge Lexus. Enjoy the pod folks! Sorry about the L.

