The full rundown follows below:

As June arrives, summer football camps are in full swing. We talk with Josh and Bob about the latest news surrounding OU's football camps and satellite camps. We talk a lot of in-state offers and the bind that OU finds themselves in at times with evaluating in-state kids. Carey comes up with content ideas for fake QB recruiting YouTube shows while we also breakdown camps coming up. We also talk about the latest with the transfer portal and things we're starting to find out as more and more players have entered the portal.

OPEN - Please Eddie, tell us you've watched Saving Private Ryan on the 75th anniversary of D-Day

0:05:40 - Lon Kruger is meeting with the media today to talk about his new coaching staff

0:07:45 - Josh's impressions on the Houston satellite camp this past week

0:12:10 - Bob's impressions of OU's football camps earlier this week

0:18:00 - In-state evaluations and offers and the minefield they present for OU

0:22:35 - Brock Vandagriff is headed to Norman once again. Eddie is confused about his hair color.

0:26:55 - Is Baker Mayfield giving rise to the try too hard camp kid? Carey's idea to take advantage of them. Then back to Vandagriff.

0:34:18 - What it means that Vandagriff wants to work with Riley at camp.

0:39:37 - Carey and Josh make statements on Rivals, rankings and Bru McCoy

0:43:45 - The transfer portal is already telling us a lot about the transfer portal

0:48:50 - Josh updates the latest in what's happened with the new Rivals rankings

1:03:05 - College football hall of fame and Josh Heupel?

1:05:55 - The dominance of Roy Williams of a defensive force

1:14:00 - Bob's baby update

1:15:45 - The Rivals 5-Star

1:21:37 - Players checking in for summer. Stacey Wilkins a bit of a straggler.