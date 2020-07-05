SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Josh, Eddie and Bob record a special emergency podcast after all the dust settles from the 4th of July as OU finally receives the commitment of 5-star QB Caleb Williams late last night from DC. He joined 4-star DB Latrell McCutchin who made his commitment to Oklahoma earlier in the day to make it a nice day for Lincoln Riley and the OU football program. We break it all down in this special podcast and even talk about what's next for the Sooners and what went wrong with Keon Coleman who committed to KU Saturday. It's not Dirty Mike and the Boys. It's just Josh, Eddie and Bob talking recruiting after a big day of commitments.

