PODCAST: Breaking down Brent Venables first media conference

Brent Venables was introduced to the public as the Sooners newest head coach on Monday morning. It was a whirlwind 24 hours after Venables and his family were flown into Norman's Max Westheimer airport just before 10pm central time Sunday night. The gang gets together and tries to process a lot of the things Venables spoke about today. And a lot of it was recruiting and team based philosophies. We may have had a tough time processing how quickly things are changing in the OU football world now that Venables is taking over. And we talk about how we think Venables' approaches might work. One thing is for sure, Venables is the man for the job after the TBOW debacle. He was pretty much our top pick across the board. Now it's time to fill out a staff, go recruit and see if he can change the culture of this team from a lot of individuals, to a team capable of pulling together and chasing the next national title.

