The team is back at full strength for this week's episode of the Unofficial 40 Podcast. We've had a good amount of media access so far this spring including several conversations with Alex Grinch. We break down what we've learned, what we think we've learned and what we still want to learn. Should anyone even be worried about a quarterback battle at this point in the process? Do we believe Grinch can find consistent players on defense? Is leadership still a major issue on the defensive side of the ball? Josh also updates on the growing list of spring game visitors. Some five-stars will be in Norman for the spring game.

