PODCAST: Breaking down first half of spring football + recruiting
The team is back at full strength for this week's episode of the Unofficial 40 Podcast. We've had a good amount of media access so far this spring including several conversations with Alex Grinch. We break down what we've learned, what we think we've learned and what we still want to learn. Should anyone even be worried about a quarterback battle at this point in the process? Do we believe Grinch can find consistent players on defense? Is leadership still a major issue on the defensive side of the ball? Josh also updates on the growing list of spring game visitors. Some five-stars will be in Norman for the spring game.
A rundown follows below:
OPEN - Alex Grinch's demeanor after the first seven practices0.14:00 - Things that stood out at practice Monday. Austin Stogner's size is one big thing0.23:45 - Caleb Kelly's future is now0.27:40 - An L.J. Moore sidebar. Pimpin' ain't easy.0.34:15 - Player reaction to Alex Grinch. How much are we buying in after 7 practices.0.42:40 - Don't worry about the quarterback "battle" right now0.48:20 - Why have New Orleans kids rarely panned out at OU?0.55:00 - TCU is not a real football program. You can't cancel a spring game.0.58:57 - Josh breaks down the visitor list for the spring game1.04:30 - OU's recent receiver development covers up a shadowy and embarrassing past1.17:00 - Josh's Disney vacation proves he is no longer in control of his life