PODCAST: Breaking down today's Orange Bowl Media Day
The Eskridge Lexus Postgame joins up with Coop Ale Works to bring you a group of daily podcasts while the SoonerScoop.com crew covers the Sooners from Miami in the Orange Bowl. Today was Media Day for Alabama and Oklahoma and we play you some of the best clips from media day and break down what happened as this is the biggest media event leading up to the College Football Playoff Semifinal between Oklahoma and Alabama. Carey, Eddie and Bob are all here and breaking it down for you.
The full rundown follows below:
OPEN - Lincoln Riley talks about breaking through in the College Football Playoff
0:03:35 - The next step for this Oklahoma program
0:08:00 - There were no JoJo sightings in Miami but Herbie made his appearances
0:10:00 - DaShaun White and Bookie talk about potential defensive coaching changes
0:15:00 - The Alabama arrogance? Confidence? Downright disrespect for OU?
0:21:30 - General feeling we're getting from the Bama side is that OU is another puny, finesse Big 12 team
0:26:00 - Breaking down the highlights of Bob and Eddie's days at Media Day
0:31:30 - Update on camp and health. Kyler, Hollywood and Austin Kendall
0:34:00 - Quick thoughts on matchups