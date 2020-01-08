SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's officially the first Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 podcast of the offseason. And one NFL job after another continues to fill up. There's only one job left to be filled that still has people bringing up Lincoln Riley's name, the Cleveland Browns. The gang is not to worried. What do the boys think about the Baylor opening? What hire could be good for Baylor but bad for OU? People are getting their hopes up for staff changes this offseason, so we talk about how Riley might handle things there. And what do we think should happen with staff changes? Josh gets us back up to speed on what's left for OU heading into the final signing day and we talk some what-ifs about the future of OU's head coach if Riley does take off for the NFL someday.

