PODCAST: Bye gives chance for OU to get whole again
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The crew is back together as the Sooners take on bye this week. The hope is this team gets players back and doesn't lose anymore as Big 12 Conference play looms. Josh gives his breakdown of what he saw against Missouri State as he breaks down the newcomers as they go from high school to college. We also talk about the Big Ten joining the party as they get ready to play football. More receivers are going to be involved this season thanks to Spencer Rattler's passing prowess. Also, Eddie brings a streaming recommendation to the pod that none of us have ever seen. What world is this? Josh heads to Florida to check out Mario Williams this weekend as well. Also, OU back in it with Tristan Leigh?
The full rundown is below:
DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
00:00 - Hello and welcome back. It's football season. Phone etiquette. Thoughts.
5:40 - Josh on OU/Missouri State
36:00 - COVID/OU
45:00 - Embarassing Big 12
51:00 - Big Ten/Pac 12 want to play football again
1:01:00 - Chris Murray appeal
1:07:50 - OU releasing own Web Series
1:13:20 - Josh is headed to Florida/OKPreps Round-up
1:24:00 - Hoops recruiting notes
1:27:00 - You thought it was over ... Tristan Leigh news