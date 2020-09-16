SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The crew is back together as the Sooners take on bye this week. The hope is this team gets players back and doesn't lose anymore as Big 12 Conference play looms. Josh gives his breakdown of what he saw against Missouri State as he breaks down the newcomers as they go from high school to college. We also talk about the Big Ten joining the party as they get ready to play football. More receivers are going to be involved this season thanks to Spencer Rattler's passing prowess. Also, Eddie brings a streaming recommendation to the pod that none of us have ever seen. What world is this? Josh heads to Florida to check out Mario Williams this weekend as well. Also, OU back in it with Tristan Leigh?

The full rundown is below:

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud