 The Oklahoma Sooner Unofficial 40 podcast takes a look back at the opener and gets ready for another big recruiting trip
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 19:15:02 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Bye gives chance for OU to get whole again

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
Editor
@CareyAMurdock
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The crew is back together as the Sooners take on bye this week. The hope is this team gets players back and doesn't lose anymore as Big 12 Conference play looms. Josh gives his breakdown of what he saw against Missouri State as he breaks down the newcomers as they go from high school to college. We also talk about the Big Ten joining the party as they get ready to play football. More receivers are going to be involved this season thanks to Spencer Rattler's passing prowess. Also, Eddie brings a streaming recommendation to the pod that none of us have ever seen. What world is this? Josh heads to Florida to check out Mario Williams this weekend as well. Also, OU back in it with Tristan Leigh?

The full rundown is below:

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud


00:00 - Hello and welcome back. It's football season. Phone etiquette. Thoughts.

5:40 - Josh on OU/Missouri State

36:00 - COVID/OU

45:00 - Embarassing Big 12

51:00 - Big Ten/Pac 12 want to play football again

1:01:00 - Chris Murray appeal

1:07:50 - OU releasing own Web Series

1:13:20 - Josh is headed to Florida/OKPreps Round-up

1:24:00 - Hoops recruiting notes

1:27:00 - You thought it was over ... Tristan Leigh news

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}