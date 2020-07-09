SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Carey, Josh and Eddie are together this week to talk about all the talk that is floating around about the coronavirus and the season. With the Texas State Fair being cancelled no one here is panicking about the season. Lots of steps to go and we trace our way through them. We also breakdown the biggest recruiting weekend so far for the Sooners and the guys talk about why Caleb Williams wasn't the biggest commitment to talk about from July 4th. We also take a minute to reset recruiting and what's coming next. We relive some of the odd results out the Elite 11 QB camp over the years as well. Also, Carey wants to know about the murder in Field of Dreams.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: