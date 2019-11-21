SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After the Sooners take down Baylor it's time to trek on to Week 11 and TCU. The Sooners are trying to play their way into the College Football Playoffs and Eddie says don't fear OU fans, everything will work out. Huh? We also talk about CeeDee Lamb's situation and all the rumors flying around. Not that Lincoln is hiding anything, but he doesn't do himself any favors with these conspiracy theories by being so tight-lipped on everything concerning injuries. We hit on a little bit of hoops and we talk about OU's last gameday recruiting weekend this season. What should you expect from potential visitors? Lots of weirdness in this pod as well. Eddie was on one today.

