Do you want to get ready for OU to take on Texas? Having trouble getting over the losses and need something to pick you up? Then check in on the Unofficial40 podcast where we have plenty of anger left over and plenty of criticism of the OU football team to cleanse your palette and get you ready to clean the slate for Texas in Dallas. The confounding secondary, the lackadaisical offensive line, we break it all down once more. Which team is more capable of blowing the other out in OU-TX? That's always the question to ask before it starts. But that doesn't always mean that team will win. Also hear from Lincoln Riley on the state of the offensive line and the poor tackling.

