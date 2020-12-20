SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

After OU lost to Iowa State and started off their Big 12 Conference season 0-2, no one expected they would get a rematch in the Big 12 Championship game. But that's exactly what happened and the OU defense put up another monster performance up front and forced 3 interceptions out of Brock Purdy. Carey and Eddie breakdown Oklahoma's 27-21 over Iowa State and had out plenty of deserved praise. A bowl game will be announced soon and then the offseason could determine if these Sooners are going to head into 2021 as one of the favorites to win it all next year. The offense stalled, Lincoln Riley got too conservative and the game got close in the end. But the Sooners won it all again and continue marching forward to bigger and better victories in the future.

