It's an exciting time as the last major recruiting event of the offseason has ended. We review the ChampUBBQ and any concerns you should have coming out of the weekend. What went well for the Sooners? We're also starting to get geeked about the start of football as the Sooners will hit the field Saturday for their first practice and local media/fan appreciation day takes place on Friday. We were interrupted by Josh's cleaning crew in the middle of the pod and Carey really, really hates Tom Lemming.

OPEN - Battle of the OU podcasts coming this season?

0:05:50 - Josh decides to see how many times he can use the word systemic talking about recruiting philosophies

0:07:55 - How many commitments will end up coming out of #ChampUBBQ before Josh gets called out for having a butler

0:12:45 - Attendance/turnout was a major positive for Sooners this weekend

0:15:15 - Is the ChampUBBQ more of an open house than something like an official visit weekend?

0:18:00 - But there could have been some commitments but it didn't happen. Disappointment?

0:25:30 - What was the single best thing that happened in recruiting for Oklahoma last weekend?

0:30:00 - Biggest disappointment of the weekend?

0:32:00 - Aaryn Parks might be ready to jump on board if Jonah Monheim keeps waiting. Others are there too

0:36:50 - The role of the h-back in Lincoln Riley's offense and how overlooked it has been

0:41:15 - The JUCO defensive linemen that visited over the weekend

0:45:45 - Max Emfinger and the history of recruiting analysts is discussed on the podcast

0:49:40 - Leftovers from the BBQ we haven't discussed?

0:54:15 - Schedule coming up means it's football, football, football. Will Jalen Hurts wear any OU gear in fall camp?

0:58:15 - Eddie wants to know if a Caleb Kelly miracle is in the works

1:01:25 - More to prove this year? Kenneth Murray or Bookie?

1:06:00 - Kickers, kickers and more kickers.

1:08:00 - We get to sneak some practice time early next week. Looking forward to seeing some OL combinations too

1:13:15 - We've started LastChanceU and it's a hard watch again. Just bring us QB1

1:21:00 - It's time to poach from the Pac12?

1:24:50 - Josh is called out for being a podcast whore