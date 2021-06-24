PODCAST: ChampUBBQ rewind and some banter
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
ChampUBBQ was this weekend and although there weren't double digit commitments, it does appear this was the best, most well-run event since Lincoln Riley arrived. We breakdown what happened and how recruits felt coming out of the event. We have some banter and Carey was up late drinking so he doesn't really know what we talked about which makes writing this pod description really difficult. Oh crap, how bad was this podcast? Delete, delete, delete, delete.
DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello welcome. Carey is on vacation. You might have heard.
14:00 - You can start listening now. BBQ WRAP UP.
25:36 - DeMarco Murray starting to flex
39:00 - Bob P joins the Pod; OU Camp
42:00 - Back to BBQ Wrap Up -- OU leader for Rivals100 DE Kenyatta Jackson? #SpeedD starting to make MOVES.
54:00 - Any surprises from the weekend?
1:00:35 - 2023 No.1 QB Malachi Nelson ... soon?
1:10:00 - What about Rivals100 RB Raleek Brown's maiden voyage to Norman?
1:22:00 - The world of CFB is a changin' ... Name, Image, Likeness tease