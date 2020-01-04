SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Seems like it's been a while, but the full gang is back as Josh joins us from the exotic location of north Oklahoma City as he and the family and Linda are traveling for the post holiday holidays. Josh breaks down his trips to Orlando and San Antonio for All-American practices. Are the Sooners still in good shape with Reggie Grimes and Alfred Collins? What to make out of Chandler Morris' commitment and signing. Surely this shuts down all the buzz about Lincoln Riley's future for a little bit anyway? And what went wrong with Brock Vandagriff? The transfer market might be on the verge of gifting the Sooners a new wide receiver as well. We take a look at the roster as we head into the offseason and the quarterback competition that should still include Tanner Mordecai this spring.

