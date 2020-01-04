PODCAST: Clearing up any QB confusion
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
Seems like it's been a while, but the full gang is back as Josh joins us from the exotic location of north Oklahoma City as he and the family and Linda are traveling for the post holiday holidays. Josh breaks down his trips to Orlando and San Antonio for All-American practices. Are the Sooners still in good shape with Reggie Grimes and Alfred Collins? What to make out of Chandler Morris' commitment and signing. Surely this shuts down all the buzz about Lincoln Riley's future for a little bit anyway? And what went wrong with Brock Vandagriff? The transfer market might be on the verge of gifting the Sooners a new wide receiver as well. We take a look at the roster as we head into the offseason and the quarterback competition that should still include Tanner Mordecai this spring.
DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The full rundown follows below:
0:00 -- It's been an interesting week
4:51 -- "Chandler Morris is one of the most accurate QB I've ever coached against"
10:00 -- Brock Vandagriff fallout
24:48 -- Josh's thoughts on the end of the Jalen Hurts era
33:27 -- All-Star game wrap up (Reggie Grimes, Alfred Collins, etc)
47:00 -- State of the program
1:04:00 -- Grad transfer market for Oklahoma? Theo Howard?
1:19:03 - OU hoops